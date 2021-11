Auburn is currently 6-2 on the season, has won back-to-back games and four of its last five and is ranked No. 13 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the year, but that doesn’t mean the Tigers are going into Saturday’s game against Texas A&M overlooking the Aggies. Instead, head coach Bryan Harsin knows how good his team’s opponent is and had plenty of praise to give to them heading into the matchup.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO