Will COP26 deforestation pledge be game-changer or just more broken promises?

 6 days ago

A major commitment to ending and reversing deforestation at COP26 will need more funding, transparent monitoring and tough regulation of businesses and financiers linked to forest destruction to work, analysts say. * New major pledge to halt and reverse deforestation at COP26. * $19 billion in public and private...

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
Cosmos

Cosmos Briefing: Is COP26 a game changer?

Scientists say that 2021 is our last chance to stop the effects of climate change from fundamentally disrupting the weather patterns we’ve relied on for millennia. After a year’s delay due to COVID, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference — also known as COP26 — is about to begin in Glasgow, providing a crucial opportunity for more than 100 world leaders to come together and chart our future on this planet. But what do the climate scientists themselves think of this pivotal moment? Five Australian climate scientists are here to give you an insider’s guide into what’s at stake at the COP26 climate conference, what to look out for, and what their hopes and fears are.
CBS News

COP26 pledge will see nations commit to ending deforestation by 2030

Glasgow — World leaders meeting at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow will on Tuesday issue a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030, but that date is too distant for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet's lungs. According to the British government, which is hosting the...
trust.org

Global standards body takes aim at company 'greenwashing' claims

The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) is seeking to tackle greenwashing by creating new standards that aim to bear down on companies giving flattering picture of their climate policies and business practices. * ISSB to be based in Frankfurt. * Chair and vice-chair to be announced soon. * New body...
trust.org

Gabon gambles on sustainable logging to prevent deforestation

MAYUMBA, Gabon, Nov 2 (Reuters) - With its oil reserves waning, Gabon is betting that careful logging can safeguard the vast wealth of its forests, halving its associated carbon emissions while producing more timber. How Central African countries like Gabon manage their share of the world's second-largest rainforest is critical.
trust.org

COP26: What are the COVID rules?

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The rubber-gloved bathroom attendants at the COP26 climate talks venue may have the event's least enviable job - wiping down the portable toilet cubicles after every use to help fight COVID-19. More than 25,000 delegates are attending the U.N. talks - one of the first major global gatherings to be held during the pandemic - and organisers have implemented a raft of anti-virus measures including daily testing and mask wearing requirements.
Washington Post

More than 100 world leaders pledge to halt deforestation by 2030

More than 100 world leaders representing over 85 percent of the world’s forests pledged to halt deforestation over the next decade Tuesday at COP26, the United Nations climate summit underway in Glasgow, Scotland. The announcement included Brazil, which is home to the Amazon rainforest, as well as Canada, Russia, Norway,...
trust.org

IMF head says faster emissions cuts can curb 'dramatic' adaptation needs

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Adapting to fast-worsening climate change impacts will require not just more cash for hardier infrastructure, crops and other systems but also far more rapid cuts to planet-heating emissions, said the head of the International Monetary Fund. "The more you mitigate, the less dramatic...
trust.org

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich at climate talks

Discord among some of the world's biggest emitters about how to cut back on coal, oil and gas will make progress difficult in Glasgow, as will the rich world's failure to stick to promises. * COP26 aims to secure tougher measures to cut CO2 emissions. * Developing countries demand overdue...
trust.org

Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

The joint statement at the COP26 climate talks is backed by countries including Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo - which collectively account for 85% of the world's forests. * Some $19 billion pledged to protect and restore forests. * Forests absorb nearly a third of CO2 emissions...
