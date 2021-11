As spectators were not allowed into the Japan National Stadium during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, this tour is probably your only chance to see the inside of the majestic facility designed by Japanese starchitect Kengo Kuma. While the stadium is currently under renovation, it’s open on Sundays and national holidays throughout November and December for those who want to reminisce about the recently concluded sporting event. You’ll be able to enjoy views of the stadium from the bleachers on the fourth floor of the facility’s northern area. It’s not actually a tour per se, but you can move around freely and take photos in the designated area for an hour.

ASIA ・ 3 DAYS AGO