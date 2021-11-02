CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

REFILE-China says Xi was given no option for video address to COP26

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Corrects paragraph 11 to clarify that the Wang quoted is foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, not senior diplomat Wang Yi)

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping was not given an opportunity to deliver a video address to the COP26 climate talks www.reuters.com/business/cop in Scotland and had to send a written response instead.

Xi, who is not attending the United Nations meeting in person, delivered a written statement unfccc.int/documents/308159 to the opening "high-level segment for heads of state and government" on Monday in which he offered no additional pledges, while urging countries to keep their promises and "strengthen mutual trust and cooperation".

“As I understand it, the conference organisers did not provide the video link method,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular briefing.

Britain has organised the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland which aims to secure net zero carbon emissions and keep the Paris Agreement target of a 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature rise within reach in order to curb the impact of global warming.

Climate watchers have expressed concern that Xi's physical absence from Glasgow here means China is not prepared to offer any more concessions during this round of talks.

But Beijing has said it has already made a number of major pledges in the last year, promising to bring emissions to a peak by 2060, raise total solar and wind capacity to 1,200 gigawatts by 2030 and curb coal use starting in 2026.

The faltering diplomatic relationship between China and the United States - the two biggest emitters of climate-warming greenhouse gases - is emerging as one of the biggest stumbling blocks during the latest round of climate talks.

Beijing has rejected Washington’s efforts to separate climate from wider conflicts between the two sides, with senior diplomat Wang Yi telling U.S. climate envoy John Kerry in September that there was still a “desert” threatening the “oasis” of climate cooperation.

One particular point of contention for China has been the U.S. imposition of sanctions on Chinese companies, including solar equipment suppliers, with links to the Xinjiang region.

China rejects western claims of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of the country.

“You can’t ask China to cut coal production on the one hand, while at the same time imposing sanctions on Chinese photovoltaic enterprises,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang said on Tuesday.

The Global Times, part of the Communist Party-run People’s Daily stable of newspapers, said in a Monday editorial that the United States should not expect to be able to influence Beijing on climate, while attacking it on human rights and other issues.

Washington’s attitude towards China has made it “impossible for China to see any potential to have fair negotiation amid the tensions”, the paper said.

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Xi Jinping Set To Unveil New Doctrine That Could Allow Him To Rule China For Life

Only two persons in the history of the Communist Party have ever published a "historical resolution." China is waiting to learn if President Xi Jinping will be the country's third ruler. When the governing party huddles this week in the final big gathering before a twice-decade congress next year, when...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Take Five: Party time in Beijing

The highest-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party will gather in the coming days and are set to green-light another term for President Xi Jinping. U.S. inflation numbers may test the Federal Reserve's view of price pressures as transitory, while trade data and more Q3 company earnings will show whether supply-chain glitches are waning.
POLITICS
AFP

China's Communist leaders begin top meet expected to boost Xi

The top leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Monday started a pivotal meeting expected to further firm President Xi Jinping's grip on power. Some 400 members of the party's powerful Central Committee gathered in Beijing for the four-day plenary, which -- like all meetings of China's secretive leadership -- is being held behind closed doors. State news agency Xinhua said Xi opened the meeting with a work report and "explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience" for the party through its 100-year history. The resolution will set the stage for the 20th Party Congress next year, at which Xi is widely expected to declare that he will serve a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Climate Agreement#United Nations#Chinese
atlanticcitynews.net

Practicing true multilateralism, China speeds opening-up toward high level

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of global exhibitors at the ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE) exceeded that of the previous edition -- a vote of confidence for the Chinese market and a message of business opportunities from it. The annual global import-themed trade...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
Country
China
AFP

China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, heads a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures next week that will set the tone for his bid for long-term rule. From Monday to Thursday, some 400 members of the Communist Party's all-powerful Central Committee gather in Beijing behind closed doors. The only such meeting this year paves the way to its 20th party congress next autumn -- at which Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At next week's plenary, top figures will debate a key resolution celebrating the party's main achievements in its 100 years of existence, according to state news agency Xinhua.
CHINA
realcleardefense.com

Xi Given More Power to Wage War on Taiwan

Legal changes give China's Communist Party and its chief greater authority to put civilian entities and assets on a war footing. China’s legislature has paved the way to mobilize civilian assets for war, with the Communist Party of China (CPC) – and by association its General Secretary Xi Jinping – given greater control than previously over military planning and mobilization.
POLITICS
Washington Post

China’s Xi Jinping, preparing for a third term, shuts the door on the past

As world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, attempted to hash out an agreement to confront the global climate crisis in recent days, Chinese President Xi Jinping was not among them. Instead, his attention was on priorities closer to home, where he intends to make history of a different kind at a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s top leaders in Beijing in the coming days.
INDIA
hngn.com

China To Match or Surpass the Global Military Power of United States; Pentagon Estimates the Communist Country Could Increase Its Nuclear Missile to 1,000 by 2030

According to a Pentagon estimate, China wants to double its nuclear stockpile by 2030, indicating a change in Chinese strategy with significant ramifications for the balance of military power. China Could Increase Its Nuclear Missile Count. In a recently published article in Newsweek, Beijing's development might be a bid to...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Xi says China to work with Syria to promote common values of humanity

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China is ready to work with Syria to promote the common values of humanity and facilitate dialogue between civilizations. In a phone conversation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Xi also called for joint efforts to defend international equity...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy