Energy Industry

BP profits surge as oil and gas prices bounce back

By FRANK JORDANS, JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Soaring oil and gas prices tied to the global economic recovery from...

www.thederrick.com

NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price has increased 1.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.41 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 15.1 cents from a month ago and $1.31 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles" The post Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise Again To $3.40 Per Gallon On Average

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices went up another two cents in Massachusetts over the past week. According to AAA, a gallon of gas in the state now averages $3.40. That’s just two cents lower than the national average of $3.42 per gallon. The changing of the clocks could be a good thing for gas prices. “Many people mourn the end of Daylight Saving Time, with its earlier sunsets,” AAA’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “But when darkness falls earlier, demand for gasoline often drops as well, because people tend to head straight home from work rather than go out in the evening....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Miami

Gasoline Prices Edge Down Slightly

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Prices at the gas pumps edged down slightly making it just a little bit cheaper for Floridians to fill up their tanks. Florida’s average gas price is backing off the 2021 high of $3.32 per gallon. The state average is now $3.28 per gallon, after declining 3 cents last week. The price of crude oil – which has been the main driver of rising gas prices this year – dropped 7% last week, as domestic oil production and stocks logged weekly gains. It was the first real sign of weakness in the oil market in a month. Unfortunately for motorists, half...
MIAMI, FL
#Bp#Oil And Gas#Gas Prices#Ap#British
khqa.com

Higher gas prices at the pump may be around for a while

The price at the gasoline pump is not expected to move substantially lower any time soon, though analysts told Zenger they can’t rule out some big ups and downs in the future. Travel club AAA listed a national average retail price of approximately $3.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded...
TRAFFIC
newscentermaine.com

Why are gas prices rising when they usually drop this time of year?

HOUSTON — You've probably noticed if you've had to drive anywhere lately gas prices are on the rise and show no sign of stopping. In fact, Bank of America is predicting that crude oil will continue to rise through June of next year. But not everyone is so doom and gloom. Chevron told CNN last week that oil prices should not stay high too long.
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

BP Underlying Earnings Up On Surging Energy Prices

British energy giant BP said Tuesday that its bottom line was hit by an accounting charge in the third quarter, but underlying earnings rose strongly on the back of soaring oil prices. BP said in a statement that its net loss widened to $2.5 billion (2.1 billion euros) in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

'Cash machine' BP boosts share buyback as profit surges

LONDON (Reuters) - BP added more than a billion dollars to its share buyback programme on Tuesday as it likened itself to a “cash machine” benefitting from higher oil and gas prices and a strong trading performance in the third quarter. Natural gas and power prices around the world surged...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
abc17news.com

BP warns of ‘tight’ gas market ahead as profits surge

LONDON (AP) — BP reported soaring profits Tuesday on the back of surging oil and gas prices as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The British energy giant also warned that gas markets would remain “tight” over the coming months, which will likely further pressure household budgets. The company says its underlying replacement cost profits — the industry standard — jumped to $3.3 billion in the three months ending in September, up from just $86 million a year earlier when oil prices had slumped because of the pandemic. The company says it would reward shareholders with a $1.25 billion share-buyback program. Analysts questioned whether that was a good use of money, especially during the U.N. climate summit.
TRAFFIC
NWI.com

BP reports quarterly underlying profit of $3.3 billion as oil prices rise

BP turned an underlying profit of $3.3 billion in the third quarter, up from $2.8 billion in the second quarter. The London-based energy giant, which runs the BP Whiting Refinery, attributed the $500 million increase in underlying replacement cost profit "by higher oil and gas realizations, higher refining availability and throughput enabling the capture of a stronger environment and a stronger gas marketing and trading result, partly offset by a higher underlying tax charge."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BBC

BP profits rise amid soaring energy prices

BP's profits have risen sharply as oil and gas prices soar amid a global economic bounce back. Its boss Bernard Looney told Reuters that the oil giant was "a cash machine at these sort of prices". BP said underlying replacement cost profit, its most closely-watched measure of profit, was $3.3bn...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Higher Oil Prices Lift BP Profit In Third Quarter

BP’s third quarter adjusted net income was $3.32 billion, compared with $86 million a year earlier. BP said it would buy back an additional $1.25 billion of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors who have become disenchanted with oil and gas. The last of the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

Back in the black: Higher oil prices lift ExxonMobil, Chevron profits

Profits at ExxonMobil and Chevron rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices, according to results released Friday that underscored the industry's improved financial position compared with the darkest days of the pandemic. After US oil futures sank into negative territory in spring 2020 on widespread Covid-19 restrictions, demand has returned in a big way, lifting oil prices back above $80 a barrel and driving European gas prices up more than five times their level from a year ago. US oil giants, which reported losses during the worst of the pandemic, now are now generating a steady stream of free cash, raising questions about future investment plans. The latest surge in oil and gas prices comes as the industry faces increased pressures from investors to build up low-carbon businesses amid rising worries over climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC

