At COP26, over 100 countries pledge to end deforestation

By FRANK JORDANS, JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries were set to pledge Tuesday to...

www.thederrick.com

MarketWatch

Climate hotshots in hot seat over private jets and other habits expanding carbon footprint at COP26

An estimated 400 private jets, according to U.K. media, flew into Scotland this week for the U.N.'s high-profile climate-change summit, hustling in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, among other business-sector, nonprofit and government dignitaries charged with setting ambitious policies to keep a global-warming crisis from worsening.
AFP

Protesters demand climate action in global rally

Tens of thousands of protesters braved rain and wind in Glasgow Saturday as part of worldwide demonstrations against what campaigners say is a failure of crunch UN climate talks to act fast enough to tame global warming. - Widespread demos - Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough in a speech at Friday's youth march in Glasgow, where she labelled the conference "a failure".
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

The magic 1.5: What's behind climate talks' key elusive goal

One phrase, really just a number, dominates climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland: The magic and elusive 1.5.That stands for the international goal of trying to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times. It’s a somewhat confusing number in some ways that wasn’t a major part of negotiations just seven years ago and was a political suggestion that later proved to be incredibly important scientifically. Stopping warming at 1.5 or so can avoid or at least lessen some of the most catastrophic future climate change harms and for some people is a life-or-death matter,...
YourErie

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
newschain

Greta Thunberg mobbed by climate change activists at London protest

Greta Thunberg has been mobbed by climate change activists as she joined a protest in London. The teenage activist met campaigners outside the Standard Chartered headquarters as they lobbied against the global financial system supporting the use of fossil fuels. Ms Thunberg led the protest with chants of “We are...
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. A dizzying blitz of pledges to curb methane emissions, phase out coal-fired power, stop overseas fossil fuel financing, and halt deforestation would appear to have moved the dial towards the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With a rise of 1.1C to date, storms, heatwaves and floods have become more frequent, intense and deadly. An International Energy Agency (IEA) tally of the commitments, along with one by India to boost renewables and reach net zero by 2070, found they would hold warming to 1.8C -- not good enough, but way better than the "catastrophic" 2.7C projected by the UN just last month.
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
The Independent

Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

A Canadian facing breathing issues was diagnosed as possibly the first patient in the world suffering from “climate change,” as doctors said heatwaves and poor air quality were responsible for his condition. Dr Kyle Merritt, responsible for the diagnosis of the senior citizen from Nelson in British Columbia who suffered from asthma, said this was the first time in a decade that he wrote climate change as a cause of suffering. “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” the emergency room doctor told the...
