The Rundown E2: The Rundown on Yale’s Halloweekend

Shortly after returning from serving in Burma with British and Indian forces during World War Two, my great-grandfather passed away suddenly. He left behind a wife and six young children with no source of income and little hope for a brighter future. To feed her children, my great-grandmother would beg for rice from house to house in her village. Even on days when the kindness of strangers was enough to feed her children, there were many nights where the pangs of hunger pains soothed her into the dark night. Three generations later, my family and I arrived in the United States with $100 and two suitcases among the four of us. When I was growing up, my family relied on government assistance to put food on the table. And at school, I was on free and reduced lunch.

