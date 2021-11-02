CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween

The Rundown E2: The Rundown on Yale’s Halloweekend

By The Yale Daily News
Yale Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of The Rundown, Victor Attah ‘25, Hillary Jean-Bart ‘24,...

Yale Daily News

The Rundown Episode 3: Lila Drew in 2023

In this episode of The Rundown, Christion Zappley ’24 interviews singer/songwriter Lila Drew ’24 about her newly released single ‘2023’! Lila runs down her process for creating music, her experience as a student artist at Yale and provides some music recommendations of her own!. Producers: Christion Zappley, Ore Adeogun. Guests:...
CELEBRITIES
Yale Daily News

Sharon Hammes-Schiffer named Sterling Professor of Chemistry

On Oct. 26, Sharon Hammes-Schiffer was appointed as Yale’s newest Sterling Professor of Chemistry, one of the most prestigious honors the University confers. The Sterling Professorship is awarded to tenured professors who are distinguished leaders in their respective fields. Hammes-Schiffer joined Yale’s Chemistry Department in 2018, where she has since contributed greatly towards advancing the field of theoretical chemical research.
CHEMISTRY
Yale Daily News

The Yalie E2: Yale eliminates student income contribution

In this episode of The Yalie, producers Eli Tsung and Zack Hauptman interview reporters Jordan Fitzgerald ’24, Lucy Hodgman ’24, Amelia Davidson ’23 on Yale’s elimination of Student Income Contribution. Music from Blue Dot Sessions.
MUSIC
Yale Daily News

Yale’s COVID-19 alert level shifts to green

Yale lowered its COVID-19 alert level to green on Thursday afternoon after nearly three months at the yellow alert level. The shift will allow for some indoor gatherings to be held without prior approval. University COVID-19 Coordinator Stephanie Spangler wrote an email to the Yale community announcing the shift from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale College Council calls for end to legacy preference in admissions, while Quinlan defends practice

Renewed debate about the role of legacy preference in the college admissions process has sparked conversation on Yale’s campus this fall, revealing a divide between student policymakers and admissions leaders over whether legacy status should be considered in the College’s highly-competitive admissions process. A resolution passed Oct. 17 by the...
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

The Art of Exclusivity

Believe it or not, I can still remember everything my guide told me on my tour of Yale’s campus. I remember his touching anecdotes and his witty jokes, but most of all, I remember his frenzied excitement about the Yale Symphony Orchestra Halloween Show. There we were, a tour group...
ENTERTAINMENT
Yale Daily News

The future of exoplanet identification might lie on the surface of stars, Yale study finds

A team of astronomers, led by three Yale scientists, has developed a new technique to determine the presence of exoplanets by observing the surface of stars. Debra Fischer, professor of astronomy at Yale, Rachael Roettenbacher, a 51 Pegasi b Postdoctoral Fellow, and Sam Cabot GRD ’24, a graduate student, are all part of the team of astronomers who searched for exoplanets near stars. The results of their research will be published in the Astronomical Journal, which recently accepted their paper detailing the use of EXPRES, a spectrograph built at Yale by Fischer and her team to infer the presence of exoplanets based on the physical properties of stars.
ASTRONOMY
Yale Daily News

Yale affiliates donate 20 times more to Democratic mayoral candidate than to Republican

Democratic mayoral nominee Justin Elicker raised nearly 20 times more in individual contributions from Yale affiliates than his Republican challenger John Carlson. Elicker faced off against first-time challenger Carlson for the mayoral seat during Tuesday’s general municipal election. According to campaign finance reports, Elicker received more than $7,700 in donations from Yale affiliates in the third quarter of the fiscal year, while Carlson received $390. The Elicker reelection campaign that started in January had $169,611 on hand by the end of the quarter. The Carlson campaign, which began in July, raised $26,572.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

WEINER: When the world is on fire

On Aug. 28, President Peter Salovey gave his opening assembly address to Yale College’s class of 2025. I sat with my fellow first years in folding chairs on the Cross Campus lawn, ready to receive the wisdom and direction to commence my studies at this place which for so long had been my biggest dream. As the Glee Club struck up its rendition of “Raise Your Voices Here,” I felt a swell of hope and excitement. I’m here.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Christakis discusses book on pandemic impacts in Buckley talk

On Thursday afternoon, Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science Nicholas Christakis ’84 spoke to students in the William F. Buckley Jr. Program over Zoom about his book, discussing the scientific and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Christakis’ book, “Apollo’s Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Yale Daily News

Students take advantage of security flaws in The Bow Wow

Students have been stealing from Yale’s new one-stop convenience store, The Bow Wow, after recognizing the flaws within the system of checking out and paying for items. The Bow Wow, which is located in the basement of the Schwarzman Center, was designed in a manner that many students find conducive to theft due to the inefficiency of the store itself, students told the News. With long lines and few security measures other than security guards — who are not always present — some students have taken to stealing items from the convenience store. All of the students who spoke to the News emphasized that they personally have never stolen goods from The Bow Wow.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Umbrellas

Until I came to Yale, I didn’t think people actually used umbrellas — at least, not for their intended purpose. Umbrellas, in our cultural imagination, do just about everything except keep us dry. Mary Poppins used an umbrella as a magical, eco-friendly alternative to commuting by car. In “Singing in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

“Firing on all pistons”: Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations bounces back

Attention is often devoted to Yale’s largest departments and most popular majors. Less visible are the University’s “tiny departments,” many of which are upheld by a smaller but mighty faculty. In the first part of a series exploring Yale College’s smaller departments, the News dove into the Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations department.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

NAM: Baby Steps Home

During October break, Yale students relaxed, caught up on work and spent time with friends and family. Some went home for a few days of rest, and many went on group trips. New York City and Boston topped the list of destinations, as evidenced by word of mouth and social media posts.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Prepare for Boarding: Lunch in Terminal YSB

Don’t let the name throw you off. Steep Cafe is a cafe in the same metaphorical sense that Whole Foods is a market. If you’re looking for a place to snuggle on a sofa with 2000s pop rock playing in the background, leave the scooter at home and go to The Acorn. Steep is a full-scale cafeteria that, like The Bow Wow, accepts meal swipes in exchange for prepackaged items. The “cafe” provides sandwiches, salads and baked goods so that students running between chemistry sections don’t have to trek back to the Schwarzman Center for a meal. As a Branford-based humanities major, I usually ignore Science Hill and let it ignore me back. However, the pull of hunger is strong. Two weeks ago, I finally visited Steep and discovered Yale’s most uniquely unremarkable dining option.
LIFESTYLE
Yale Daily News

University finishes fiscal year with operational surplus while also highlighting deficit within central funds

The University finished the 2021 fiscal year with an operational surplus of $276 million, yet still emphasized a deficit within its unrestricted funding sources. In a joint email sent to all faculty and staff Friday, University Provost Scott Strobel, Senior Vice President for Operations Jack Callahan and Vice President for Finance Stephen Murphy announced that Yale had finished the 2021 fiscal year with an operational surplus of $276 million within an overall $4.275 billion budget. The operational surplus, coupled with the unprecedented endowment value increase of over $11 billion, has exceeded the University’s expectations, they wrote, and reflects the “careful stewarding of university resources by all parts of the university.” In light of the high endowment return, the University will fund a series of new initiatives, including increased investments in faculty and academics, expanded student financial aid, improved physical infrastructure and an increased annual contribution to New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

LETTER 11.5

Shortly after returning from serving in Burma with British and Indian forces during World War Two, my great-grandfather passed away suddenly. He left behind a wife and six young children with no source of income and little hope for a brighter future. To feed her children, my great-grandmother would beg for rice from house to house in her village. Even on days when the kindness of strangers was enough to feed her children, there were many nights where the pangs of hunger pains soothed her into the dark night. Three generations later, my family and I arrived in the United States with $100 and two suitcases among the four of us. When I was growing up, my family relied on government assistance to put food on the table. And at school, I was on free and reduced lunch.
FOOD & DRINKS
Yale Daily News

International students, students with children laud financial aid expansion

Along with the elimination of the student income contribution, Yale rolled out two changes to its financial aid policies last week that will affect international students on aid and undergraduates with children. On Oct. 29, the Office of Undergraduate Financial Aid revealed three reforms to its internal policy. In conjunction...
NEW HAVEN, CT

