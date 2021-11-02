CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 100 countries vow to end deforestation at climate talks

By FRANK JORDANS, JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries pledged Tuesday to end deforestation in the coming decade —...

www.ivpressonline.com

