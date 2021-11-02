CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Biden admin. drops appeals allowing same-sex partners access to survivors benefits

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5sx1_0cjvT81n00

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has dismissed its appeals in cases seeking to deny Social Security survivors benefits to two people who were unable to qualify due to marriage laws.

"This is a historic development with immense implications," Legal Counsel Peter Renn with Lambda Legal, which represented the two people, said in a statement on Monday. "Benefits are now equally available to everyone including potentially thousands of same-sex partners who could not marry their loved ones and may have thought it was futile to apply."

Lambda Legal announced Monday that both the Department of Justice and the Social Security Administration dismissed their appeals with the Ninth Circuit Court against two rulings supporting survivors of same-sex couples receiving Social Security benefits as they did not meet the minimum marriage requirement of nine months due to discriminatory marriage laws.

The cases involved Helen Thornton, who sought the benefits after her partner of 27 years, Marge Brown, died in 2006 before same-sex couples were able to marry in their state of Washington; and Michael Ely, who married his partner of 43 years, James "Spider" Taylor, after Arizona's same-sex marriage ban was struck down in 2014 and whose partner died of cancer six months later.

Lambda filed lawsuits on Thorton's behalf in September of 2018 and on Ely's behalf the next month. Both cases won victories in the courts but were met with challenges from the federal government until Monday.

"I am relieved that my 27-year relationship with Margie will finally be respected by the government and that we will not be treated as legal strangers even in death," Thornton said. "Marriage equality came too late for many of us, but it was not too late to fix this problem involving survivors benefits."

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Supreme Court case could "rip" disability laws, advocates warn

The Supreme Court will hear a case next month that could have far-reaching effects on disability rights. The question at the heart of the case, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. vs. Doe, is whether claims of unintentional discrimination against people with disabilities are allowed under federal law. At issue is language in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers.The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the action stops Democrat President Joe Biden "from moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”"The president will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the constitution,” said a statement from Landry,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Money

Same-Sex Couples Just Scored a Social Security Benefits Victory

LGBTQ+ Americans notched a small but significant victory on Monday when the government dismissed two legal appeals in cases concerning Social Security. The dismissals formally — and finally — entitle people in certain same-sex relationships to payouts after the death of their loved ones. The news impacts (changed from "concerns,"...
LAW
Fox News

Biden admin to fine businesses for unvaccinated employees

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Partners#Same Sex Marriage#Lawsuits#Lambda Legal#The Department Of Justice#The Ninth Circuit Court
kyma.com

Federal Appeals Court freezes Biden admin’s corporate vaccine rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The U.S. Federal Appeals Court has frozen President Joe Biden's vaccine rule for companies. A three-judge panel granted a stay Saturday freezing the administration's vaccine mandate for large companies. The panel claims there are "Grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the mandate. This decision comes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ironton Tribune

Jeri Fields: Social Security survivors benefits explained

We are here for surviving family members when a worker dies. In the event of your death, certain members of your family may be eligible for survivors benefits. These include widows and widowers, divorced widows and widowers, children and dependent parents. The amount of benefits your survivors receive depends on...
IRONTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Times

Missouri AG to sue Biden admin. over private employer vaccine mandate

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced plans to file a lawsuit on Friday against the Biden administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers. The Republican, who is running for U.S. Senate, said the federal government can’t order private employers to issue vaccine mandates — and also to pay for weekly testing for those who do not get the jab.
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Federal Court Puts Biden Admin’s Vaccine Mandate on Hold

A federal appeals court issued a temporary stay on the Biden administration’s mandate that large private companies vaccinate or regularly test their employees for COVID-19 Saturday. Responding to a challenge to the Department of Labor mandate by several Republican-led states, the Fifth Circuit Court judges said that those challenging the mandate, which was slated to take effect Jan. 4., raised “grave statutory and constitutional concerns.” The Labor Department has until Monday to respond to the temporary order, and the court will issue a final ruling on the merits of the mandate at a later date.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

High court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance

The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case about the government's ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security.The case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California They filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the FBI spied on them and hundreds of others in a surveillance operation following 9/11. The group, represented by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and others, claimed religious discrimination and violations of other rights, saying they were spied on solely because of their faith.A...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
210K+
Followers
43K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy