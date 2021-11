It is planned that 15 megawatts of panels will be available on the US market in the second and third quarters of next year. “Symbolically, we signed agreements with the US company on the eve of the COP26 summit, in which the President of the United States confirmed that he had stepped up US action on climate change and promised to gradually reduce carbon emissions by 2050. Obviously, the US is looking for partners in Europe as an alternative to Chinese production, and we are an interesting and promising partner for the US market because we can offer exceptional quality – our modules are produced according to the highest environmental and energy saving standards, no environmentally hazardous materials are used in their production process and they are fully recyclable after a 30-year warranty period,” says SoliTek’s head Julius Sakalauskas.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO