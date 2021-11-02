CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Preliminary COVID test results: 35 new cases; 58 hospitalized

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported a preliminary case count of 35 new cases of COVID-19 from 472 specimens analyzed on November 1. Additional results...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This COVID Warning

During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
pncguam.com

2 COVID-linked deaths reported; 1 previously reported COVID death reclassified

The Joint Information Center (JIC) was notified of two (2) COVID-19-related fatalities. The 248th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) on November 6, 2021. The patient was female, age unknown, with unknown vaccination status and unknown underlying health conditions. She tested positive on November 6, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines arrive; vaccinations for children ages 5-11 to begin Tuesday

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) has received the much-anticipated shipment of 7,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccines. DPHSS continues to collaborate with key stakeholders, such as the Guam Department of Education (GDOE), Catholic, charter, and private schools to plan for and schedule school-based immunization of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. DPHSS continues to communicate with enrolled providers to plan for the expansion of vaccinations to pediatric populations.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Car Score#Covid 19
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

GDOE reports 7 new COVID student cases; 1 employee case

On Monday, November 8, 2021, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed 7 positive COVID-19 cases involving students. The cases were identified at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School (1), Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School (1), Inarajan Middle School (1), Luis P. Untalan Middle School (1), George Washington High School (1), and John F. Kennedy High School (2).
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 4,039 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths Over 3 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,039 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 807,204. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,695. There were 211,037 total new tests reported. As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.86%. There are 516 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 138 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Northampton County surpasses 800 deaths since pandemic’s start; vaccinations double over 30 days

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,254 additional coronavirus cases Monday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,196 cases per day, up 8.9% from a week ago, but down 20.1% over the last 30 days. There were 17 deaths reported Monday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 55, compared with 79.1 a week ago, a decrease of 31% in the last seven days. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations & Cases Surge Causing ‘Lowest Number Of ICU Beds Available’

DENVER (CBS4) – The push to get Coloradans vaccinated is more urgent than ever, state health experts say. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health advisory about a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (credit: CBS) Hospitalizations are stretched as thin as they’ve ever been throughout the pandemic. “We are at the lowest number of beds we’ve had available, and we do have less than 100 ICU beds open at this moment. That number fluctuates. We know that people move in and out of beds, but the downward trend does continue,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander. The state is also reporting a very high COVID-19 positivity rate. The latest numbers show the seven-day positivity rate is above 9%. The goal is to keep it below 5%. 🔹1,296 currently hospitalized (confirmed COVID-19)🔹51% adult critical care ventilators in use🔹95% ICU beds in use🔹2,629 (7-day avg. cases)🔹9.06% (7-day positivity rate) COVID-19 data dashboard: https://t.co/T7NJLAPYzA — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) November 5, 2021 While hospitalizations due to COVID are climbing, there are also more people being admitted now for other medial issues. LINK: Colorado COVID-19 Website
COLORADO STATE
KLFY News 10

Fully vaccinated Eunice Manor receives Moderna’s booster but says all COVID policies will remain in place

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — In January, Eunice Manor houseguests and staff received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Fast forward 11 months, they are now receiving that extra layer of protection. Administrator Nickie Toups said, “We are very excited. We know this is the beginning to stopping the spread.” As COVID-19 vaccine boosters roll […]
EUNICE, LA
KREX

COVID-19 Outbreak at Local Assisted Living Facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Residents of The Retreat at Harbor Cove Assisted Living Facility reached out to KREX 5 News with concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases at the facility. The source stated that 30 residents allegedly have COVID-19 and that the virus has spread to residents of two other residences at the […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
pncguam.com

COVID-19 village booster clinic for Mangilao/Barrigada/Chalan Pago-Ordot/MTM/Yona

COVID-19 vaccine booster village clinics are being offered by DPHSS in partnership with the Mayors’ Council of Guam. The COVID-19 village booster clinic today is at the UOG Field House serving the villages of Mangilao/Barrigada/Chalan Pago-Ordot/MTM/Yona. For appointments, register at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme or call your village mayor. UPDATED: FREE COVID-19 BOOSTER...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Item

COVID hospitalizations drop again statewide; 52 new cases in Valley

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 2,500 for the first time since mid-September on Sunday as the state Department of Health registered 3,672 new cases across the state. As of noon Sunday, there were 2,475 COVID patients in hospitals across the state, the lowest since Sept. 21. The state Department of Health...
DANVILLE, PA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County: Lifting Mask Requirements and Vaccinating Children 5 to 11

Los Angeles County Health Department provided this week the framework for lifting masking requirements at events and indoor establishments. For outdoor mega events involving more than 10,000 people, all of the following criteria need to be met before masking requirements are lifted:. L. A. County case rates must demonstrate three...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy