A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 26 DAYS AGO