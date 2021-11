The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) has received the much-anticipated shipment of 7,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccines. DPHSS continues to collaborate with key stakeholders, such as the Guam Department of Education (GDOE), Catholic, charter, and private schools to plan for and schedule school-based immunization of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. DPHSS continues to communicate with enrolled providers to plan for the expansion of vaccinations to pediatric populations.

