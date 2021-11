Matty Cash has confirmed his move to play for Poland at international level after his application for citizenship was approved.The Aston Villa right-back is now in line to make his international debut alongside Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski in next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.Cash, who qualifies for Poland via his mum’s parents who were born in Gdansk, is in Warsaw to obtain his new passport following an interview at the Polish embassy.“This is a very important day for me and my family,” said Cash. “My application for Polish citizenship has been approved by the Polish authorities....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO