CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

RBA Abandons Bond Yield Target

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 6 days ago

Australia’s central bank discontinued its government bond yield target and left its key rate unchanged. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Governor Philip Lowe decided to leave its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent. However, policymakers decided to discontinue the...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Gold, XAU/USD, NFPs, Treasury Yields, Fedspeak, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices closed at highest since early September last week. Fed may reiterate transitory inflation outlook, Powell in focus. XAU/USD approaching key resistance as retail traders sell. Gold prices traded quietly as the new trading week began with the...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Investors warned that crypto ‘yield’ products are not bonds

Make sense of what’s happening in the financial markets and how Wall Street's best minds respond, with our Unhedged bulletin. Delivered every weekday. It’s not often that an investment can be compared both to safe, bog-standard bonds and to risky venture capital holdings. But that is currently happening with certain crypto asset schemes — as new developments in digital finance continue to bend old definitions.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

NZD/USD to struggle to post further gains – ANZ

NZD/USD ended the week stronger, with the USD under pressure as markets eye a patient approach from the Fed despite US jobs strength. Economists at ANZ Bank expect the kiwi to struggle to see further …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rba#Government Bond#Inflation#Capital Economics#Australian#Instaforex Company
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD After RBA Ditches Yield Control Program

The GBP AUD exchange rate surged higher by 0.70% on Tuesday after the latest Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate meeting. The RBA decided to abandon their defence of the 0.1% bond yield which led to an eye-watering bond market rally last week. Despite the obvious backtracking on inflation, the bank remained stubborn on interest rates.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Lagarde says interest-rate hike next year from ECB is ‘very unlikely’

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde delivered a speech on Wednesday saying it was “very unlikely” conditions would be met by next year that would allow for an interest-rate hike. “Market interest rates have risen over the past weeks, mainly as a result of greater market uncertainty about the inflation outlook, spillovers from abroad to policy rate expectations in the euro area, and some questions about the calibration of asset purchases in a post-pandemic world,” she said in Lisbon. “In our forward guidance on interest rates, we have clearly articulated the three conditions that need to be satisfied before rates will start to rise. Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these three conditions are very unlikely to be satisfied next year.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
FXStreet.com

RBA’s Lowe: Effectiveness of yield target as a monetary policy tool declined

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe said the following in the press conference, following the central bank’s monetary policy decision announced earlier this Tuesday. Key quotes. The yield target has been effective and has supported the recovery of the Australian economy. But its effectiveness as a monetary...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

RBA abandons yield curve control, hints on earlier hike

RBA kept cash rate target unchanged at 0.10% as widely expected today. The asset purchase program, however, will continue at AUD 4B per week until at least February 2022. However, without much surprise, it discontinue 0.10% target for April 2024 government bonds, effectively abandoning yield curve control. As for forward...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Australian Shares Decline as RBA Ends Yield-Curve Control

Investing.com - The ASX 200 lost 46.50 points or 0.63% to 7,324.30 in Tuesday’s trade, retracing gains of 0.8% in the previous session as policymakers from the Reserve Bank of Australia removed their 2024 rate guidance amid a stronger-than-expected economic recovery, while discontinuing the 3-year bond yield target. Among stocks,...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Hungary Producer Price Inflation Slows; Trade Balance Swing To Deficit

Hungary’s producer price inflation eased in September, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday. The producer price index rose 14.0 percent year-on-year in September, following a 14.4 percent increase August. The development of prices was influenced by the price rise of raw and base materials, and motor...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Gold Subdued As Investors Look To Fed

Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday and the dollar held steady as investors eyed a pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on stimulus tapering and rates lift-off. Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,792.09 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,793.60. The U.S....
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: AUD Falls as RBA Drops Yield Curve Control

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its monetary policies unchanged with the exception of dropping the yield curve control component of its monetary policy, meaning that a more hawkish, somewhat tighter monetary policy will now be applied. Counter-intuitively, the AUD fell following this release. The main US stock index, the...
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

South Korea Inflation Rises In October

South Korea’s consumer prices increased in October, figures from Statistics Korea showed on Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.5 percent increase in September. This was in line with economists’ expectation. Excluding food and energy, core consumer prices increased 2.4 percent in October,...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Romania Producer Price Inflation Increases In September

Romania’s producer prices accelerated in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday. The producer price index grew 19.51 percent year-on-year in September, following a 15.73 percent rise in August. Prices in the domestic market increased 21.72 percent yearly in September and non-domestic market gained 15.79 percent.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy