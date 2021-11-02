CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple reportedly halves iPad production to save iPhone 13

By Jon Mundy
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032NgT_0cjvRKK000

Apple is said to be severely chopping into iPad production in order to offset its iPhone 13 production issues.

The report stems from Nikkei Asia, which claims that Apple produced a startling 50% fewer iPad tablets than planned through September and October.

It’s claimed that Apple is siphoning off components from its tablet line, as well as from older iPhone model production, to bolster its new iPhone 13 range.

This would suggest that the global chip shortage is hitting Apple more severely than it cares to admit. Apple had warned that supply constraints would affect its iPhone and iPad lines during its Q3 2021 earnings call in July, but also appeared to downplay the impact somewhat.

Last month Bloomberg reported that Apple has had to cut its production targets for the iPhone 13 family by as many as 10 million units. The company had been hoping to hit 90 million combined units of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Mini.

It seems Apple’s component suppliers Broadcom and Texas Instruments have been struggling to provide the required number of components.

This isn’t the first time Apple has borrowed components from its tablet line to feed its starving smartphone line. In fact, it pulled the same trick with last year’s iPhone 12 range, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit supply lines hard.

While it’s not as popular as Apple’s smartphone line, however, demand for the iPad has still been robust. This has resulted in significant delays on iPad shipments in recent weeks.

It seems those earlier claims that “Everybody but Apple” would be affected by chips shortages were well wide of the mark.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Samsung profits spike thanks to chip crisis

Samsung has announced its highest profits in three years thanks to ongoing high demand for chips. The South Korean tech giant made 73.98 trillion won (about £46 billion or $63 billion) in the third quarter of 2021, which marks a record for the company. Its profits spiked 26 percent compared to the same time last year.
BUSINESS
Trusted Reviews

Samsung is developing its own cloud gaming platform

Any owners of selected Samsung Smart TVs should be excited as the company is working on a new gaming platform. Transport yourself back to 2012, Samsung was creating a new cloud gaming platform with Gaikai, the service that powers PlayStation Now, and is now owned by Sony. Well, it’s been...
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Apple explains why Face ID is absent from new MacBook Pro

When Apple added a notch to the MacBook Pro 2021, many assumed it must be to accommodate the Face ID biometric security option. Alas, not. Just an improved webcam. Apple’s motivation in adding a controversial notch was ensuring bezels could be slimmed down, not to bring facial recognition technology to the MacBook Pro range.
COMPUTERS
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Iphone 12#Broadcom#Texas Instruments
The Independent

Best iPad deals for November 2021: Cheapest discounts on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, as well as having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and couple up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Apple’s Newly-Updated AirPods Pro are Already Discounted Online

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $59 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $189.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount is surprising because Apple just released these updated AirPods Pro this past week....
ELECTRONICS
ithinkdiff.com

Use SharePlay on iPhone and iPad with these apps

Apple has finally released the anticipated ‘SharePlay’ feature in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and watchOS 15.1. Now users on compatible devices share their screens, music, watch videos, enjoy workouts or meditations, and much more with their family and friends via FaceTime calls, in sync. Here is a list of apps you can use to SharePlay on iPhone and iPad.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
iPad
PIX11

This upcoming change means you may need to get a new cellphone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's time for an upgrade. Or at least it could be, according to the South Dakota Public Utility Commission (PUC). The reason for this is the phasing out of 3G networks by all major mobile carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. This will be happening in 2022, and PUC Chairman Chris Nelson wants South Dakotans to be ready.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Apple posts record revenue in Q4: iPhone, iPad and services all up

Apple closed out its fiscal year with a record $83.4B in revenue and quarterly earnings per share of $1.24. Despite big success across all of Apple's divisions, the maker missed Wall Street's $85B expectation. The iPhone sales for Q4 accounted for $38.9B - up from the $26.4B in Q4 of...
MARKETS
CNET

Attention, iPad owners: Save up to $30 on an Apple Pencil right now

One of the nicest upgrades you can buy for a modern iPad or iPad Pro is the Apple Pencil. It's a sleek, elegant pressure sensitive stylus that turns Apple's tablets into one of the best portable creative tools on the market. The only problem? It's not a cheap upgrade, adding an extra $100 to $130 on top of the price of the base hardware. Today, that expense is a little smaller: Verizon is selling both the 1st and 2nd generation Apple Pencil for $80 and $100, respectively. That's a 20% to 23% savings off the retail price.
RETAIL
PC Magazine

Apple: Chip Shortage Could Mean Delayed iPhone, iPad, Mac Shipments

Apple is warning that global supply chain woes will ensnare most of its products, including the iPhone and Mac, during the holiday shopping season. In an earnings call on Thursday, company executives said the chip shortage and COVID-19 disruptions to manufacturing were enough to wipe out $6 billion in revenue Apple should’ve made in Q3.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Apple's 2012 fourth-generation iPad is reportedly now obsolete

Apple's fourth-generation iPad is now considered obsolete by Apple. The iPad was first announced in 2012 and is now almost ten years old. Apple's fourth-generation iPad, released in 2012, is now considered obsolete by Apple according to a new report. The tablet, which is almost ten years old, hasn't yet been added to Apple's list of obsolete devices on apple.com, however.
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

Why the big delays for Apple iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, and iPads?

Apple had seemingly avoided the chip shortage for months, but it’s finally caught up with the company in legacy nodes. If only one chip or part is in tight supply, Apple can’t build and ship that device… If it were not for the current problems, Apple would have reported a record $90 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter. And instead of missing analyst expectations for total sales—as well as falling short in revenue from the iPhone, Mac and accessories—it probably would have had a clean sweep of beating Wall Street forecasts.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

When is Android 12 coming to Sony Xperia phones?

Google recently announced that Android 12 would start rolling out on its Pixel phones, including the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. But, what about other Android phones? Read on to find out when Android 12 will be coming to your Sony Xperia. We’ve already written guides on when...
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Poco M4 Pro 5G launch confirmed for November 9

Poco has confirmed that it will officially unveil the Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9. Word of the forthcoming budget contender (because Poco phones are always budget contenders) had already leaked all over the internet. Earlier this month it passed through the FCC, which was a sure sign of an imminent launch.
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

Here is how to start Apple Fitness+ new ‘Group workouts with SharePlay’ on iPhone or iPad

Apple announced new Group workouts with SharePlay on Apple Fitness+ at the September “California Streaming” event. With the release of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and watchOS 8.1, the Group workouts or mediation with SharePlay is available for Apple Fitness+ subscribers to invite up to 32 family or friends to their at-home workout sessions and stay motivated, healthy, and active together.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Best iOS 15.2 features: What’s new in the beta?

Apple has just seeded the first iOS 15.2 beta for developers to test, revealing several new features that are on the way to iPhone and iPad users. You may still be getting to grips with iOS 15.1, with its new SharePlay features and exciting iPhone 13 camera features, but Apple as always is one step ahead.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy