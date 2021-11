CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were critically injured in a crash in West Englewood Sunday night. The crash happened at 74th Street and Ashland Avenue. The Fire Department said five people were injured. Three were in critical condition, and two were in very critical condition – in emergency medical terms, they were taken to the hospital under traumatic duress. Video showed a wrecked white U-Haul van at the scene, surrounded by red police tape. The van appears to have been involved in a crash with another vehicle. The intersection was blocked off late Sunday. Further details from police were not immediately available.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO