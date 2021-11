While disagreements can and should occur as to how we continue the progress of improving air quality, we are proud of the tens-of-thousands of Pennsylvanians who work tirelessly each day to provide the affordable, reliable and clean natural gas fueling our modern way of life. The facts are clear – thanks to responsible natural gas production, transportation, and use, our air is cleaner, Pennsylvanians are hard at work, and our energy security is stronger than ever before.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO