OpenVMS 7.3 crash on startup after 17 years powered off. Hello, wondering if anyone has ideas about this: I have a VAXStation 4000 that has sat on a shelf for many years. It was successfully running OpenVMS 7.3 when last powered on. On initial boot the kernel prompted for the date/time. I input the correct date/time. It then threw a fatal exception (see below). Initially I suspected that the version of OpenVMS installed is unhappy to find itself in 2021. However, I found a video on YouTube where someone demonstrates booting what appears to be the exact same version of the OS in 2019. I haven't changed anything about the machine since it was last running. Thanks for any pointers.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO