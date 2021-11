Barcelona is in the process of rebuilding and bringing back Lionel Messi and Xavi Hernandez will be the best move the club could make. Since Lionel Messi left, Barcelona has struggled to get back to its dominant form. The club managed to bring in a couple of good signings though–Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero. Indeed, the aforementioned players are world-class, however, Barcelona dropping down to the ninth spot in the La Liga standings certainly proves that having Depay and Aguero is not enough.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO