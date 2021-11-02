National Review Editor Ponders Meaning of Potential GOP Victory in Virginia
By Mitch Kokai
6 days ago
Rich Lowry of National Review Online analyzes the political signal a Glenn Youngkin victory would send in the Virginia governor’s race. A specter haunts the Democratic Party — the possibility of a Glenn Youngkin victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race. The former businessman and political neophyte is running neck...
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
Michael Goodwin writes for the New York Post about an misguided editorial from a leading mainstream media publication. How far left have Democrats gone? So far left that even The New York Times is trying to pull them back from the cliff. A Friday editorial headlined “Democrats Deny Political Reality...
(LAS VEGAS) -- With an eye on both the midterm elections and 2024, a host of Republican lawmakers -- including many potential presidential contenders -- spoke in Las Vegas at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting this weekend. Most called this past week's election outcomes a signifier of things to come during midterms.
If we point forward to the 2022 midterms and beyond, the likeliest forecast for Democrats is that winter is coming. And we know what that likely portends for the future health of democracy itself.
Republicans this weekend projected newfound confidence about their chances of retaking control of Congress in 2022 at the first large party gathering since they claimed major victories in Tuesday’s off-year elections.
Re: “Voters send a message to the radical left” (Nov. 4): There is, indeed, a very obvious and clear message sent by the Virginia voters that should resonate with most of the rest of the country that the agenda of the far left, dangerous and anti-American as it is, is most importantly out of touch with what the majority of Americans support. Surging inflation, woke education being force-fed to schools in conjunction with blatant disrespect to parents, and the asinine defund-the-police movement as mentioned in the editorial are all factors in the downward spiraling support of President Biden. What’s amazing to me is that the editorial didn’t even mention the utter disgrace that was our pullout from Afghanistan. That event, I suspect, is what gave this welcomed trend its initial momentum. Incompetence abounds among our leadership, at the state and national levels, and it’s about damn time the tide of leftism gets turned in the right direction, pun fully intended.
Alex Nester of the Washington Free Beacon reports an important development in the national debate over education policy. After education issues proved crucial to Republicans’ upset victories in Virginia, GOP lawmakers are turning their attention to Democratic plans to put the federal government in charge of education. Buried in the...
As everyone knows by now, Tuesday was a bad night for Democrats. The party suffered humiliating defeats, not only in the high-profile Virginia governor’s race, but almost across the board. Democrats can take some solace, perhaps, in the fact that what happened in Virginia, the victory of Glenn Youngkin, is...
With the 2022 midterm elections less than a year away, the stunning victory of political newcomer Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race demonstrated an effective GOP strategy that appeals to crucial suburban voters alienated by Donald Trump while maintaining support from the former president’s die-hard supporters.
Youngkin’s campaign and subsequent victory over Democratic former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe launched Virginia into the national limelight. The election was a referendum on not only Trump’s influence within the GOP but also the Biden administration’s inability to deliver so far on presidential campaign promises.
In previous elections in Virginia, local politics were just that...
John Hood‘s latest contribution to National Review Online focuses on lessons learned from Tuesday’s election results. Republicans won the governor’s race in Virginia, and turned New Jersey into a nail-biter, by surging in the suburbs. That’s already become the conventional wisdom of the 2021 cycle, and in this case it’s wise to follow the convention. If you compare how the Virginia and New Jersey suburbs performed this year to how they voted for president last year, the shift is unmistakable. Royal-blue inner suburbs became light-blue. Violet neighborhoods shaded into purple. Light-red exurbs turned bright crimson.
Brittany Bernstein reports for National Review Online about one way in which Tuesday’s impressive Republican electoral gains are affecting the GOP’s plans for 2022. The House GOP campaign arm is now targeting an additional 13 Democratic House seats ahead of the 2022 midterms after Republicans had a number of surprising successes on Election Day, including a win for Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial election.
Republicans made important gains in the elections this week – particularly Glenn Younkin’s election as governor of Virginia. People have been asking for my reaction to the election results, and my first impression is simply: We’ve been here before. This is not the first time Americans have rejected Democrat-run systems...
CHARLESTON — In the wake of the come-from-behind victory by Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said Democrats in Congress should halt pushing social spending and election reform bills. Capito, R-W.Va., spoke to West Virginia reporters Thursday afternoon in what has become...
Becket Adams writes for the Washington Examiner about one larger implication of Terry McAuliffe’s loss in this week’s Virginia governor’s race. Terry McAuliffe is a loyal Clinton man. He served faithfully as a foot soldier to a political dynasty that held enormous influence over the Democratic Party. McAuliffe, the 2021...
Charles Cooke of National Review Online one way in which Tuesday’s election results should affect your wallet. These developments raise some important questions. Such as: Why on earth would Senators Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, Maggie Hassan, and Catherine Cortez Masto continue to acquiesce with their party’s extraordinarily foolish attempt to shove a set of FDR-sized spending programs through a 50–50 Senate? Such as: Why on earth would a swathe of moderate House Democrats agree to go along with it, when, by all appearances, they are already going to have their work cut out for them next year? Such as: What, exactly, does the Democratic Party think it is playing at?
