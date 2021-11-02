National Review Editor Ponders Meaning of Potential GOP Victory in Virginia

Re: “Voters send a message to the radical left” (Nov. 4): There is, indeed, a very obvious and clear message sent by the Virginia voters that should resonate with most of the rest of the country that the agenda of the far left, dangerous and anti-American as it is, is most importantly out of touch with what the majority of Americans support. Surging inflation, woke education being force-fed to schools in conjunction with blatant disrespect to parents, and the asinine defund-the-police movement as mentioned in the editorial are all factors in the downward spiraling support of President Biden. What’s amazing to me is that the editorial didn’t even mention the utter disgrace that was our pullout from Afghanistan. That event, I suspect, is what gave this welcomed trend its initial momentum. Incompetence abounds among our leadership, at the state and national levels, and it’s about damn time the tide of leftism gets turned in the right direction, pun fully intended.

1 DAY AGO