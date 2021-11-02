salon art + design returns for 2021 to celebrate 10-year anniversary

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Remember Block Shop? Founded by Hopie Stockman and her sister, Lily, this textile company took the home decor world by storm a few years back with their pillows, prints, and more that seamlessly combined a modern, California cool aesthetic with traditional hand-block printing methods from a women-run printing studio in India. Block Shop’s graphic, linear patterns became instant classics, popularized by designers like Emily Henderson and Sarah Sherman Samuels, the latter of whom used the brand’s pieces in actor and singer Mandy Moore’s home. Three years ago, I even went so far as to suggest that Block Shop’s Sidewinder print was the new “For Like Ever” poster. Well, all this is to say that after over a two year hiatus, Block Shop is finally back with a new collection of woodblock paper prints, and the cult-like following just might strike again.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO