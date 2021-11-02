CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
salon art + design returns for 2021 to celebrate 10-year anniversary

Cover picture for the articleSalon art + design returns to park avenue armory in new york city from november 11-15, 2021 in style and substance, as the global collectible fair celebrates its 10-year anniversary edition. it marks a high point of the city’s fall arts calendar, as live, in-person events restart, and creatives and collectors...

Villages Daily Sun

Visual Arts Association celebrates 25 years

At the time, Asta didn’t have much artistic experience. “I didn’t want to get bored,” said Asta, of the Village Palo Alto. “I hadn’t figured out how to open a tube (of paint).” Now, the group is celebrating its silver anniversary with a special meeting at 1 p.m. today at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. All Villages residents are welcome to attend. Twenty-five years ago, Leona Asta was looking for a new activity to try in The Villages. She found a group called the Visual Arts Association.
THE VILLAGES, FL
designboom.com

this pop-up gallery in notting hill is shaped as a contemporary asian bathhouse

Local collective and stigma room –a collective of architects, artists, and researchers– have transformed a ground floor retail into a bathhouse-shaped pop-up gallery in notting hill, london, for skincare brand malin+goetz and the arts council england. drawing influence from asian art, identity and feminism, the newly unveiled gallery seeks to reclaim, re-energize, and re-imagine UK’s high streets in a post-pandemic context, through a mixed-used strategy of introducing cultural programmes into what is usually a consumption-led experience.
designboom.com

herzog & de meuron plans memphis brooks museum of art along mississippi waterfront

The contemporary structure will be nestled atop a bluff in the oldest part of memphis, overlooking the river, only blocks from beale street. the relocated museum marks the keystone of an ambitious six-mile-long waterfront redevelopment — conceived by studio gang together with scape — that is now underway. this project will introduce recreational paths and parks, a cultural corridor of museum, library, and law school, and a newly preserved historic cobblestone landing.
designboom.com

julio le parc presents a color-fueled exhibition at maison hèrmes ginza

LES COULEURS EN JEU — JULIO LE PARC’S FIRST SOLO EXHIBITION IN JAPAN. world-renowned argentinian artist julio le parc is presenting a color-fueled exhibition at tokyo’s le forum. this exhibition is also a part of DESIGNART tokyo 2021. the light-filled exhibition space designed by renzo piano sees the artist unfurl his oeuvre, occupying the entirety of the maison hermès ginza, both inside and out, with a large-scale work that takes over the building’s glass façade.
Columbus Dispatch

Visual Arts: Gund Gallery at Kenyon College celebrates 10th anniversary

GAMBIER, Ohio — The youthful but powerful Gund Gallery at Kenyon College is celebrating its 10 years of existence with an anniversary exhibit that samples some of the best of its collection while also seeking the engagement of audiences and artists. “Call/Response: The Gund Gallery Turns 10,” which continues through...
GAMBIER, OH
weandthecolor.com

The Art of Menorahs: 5 Contemporary Designs to Celebrate Hanukkah

In any object, contemporary design is an example of modern-day art and craftsmanship that pays tribute to traditional features, while putting a 21st Century flare that the modern-day world favors. Traditionally, Menorahs would comprise a single stem with three branches on either side. Traditionally speaking, a Hanukah Menorah has four...
Curbed

How ceramicist Peter Lane and his team created a 32-foot-wide wall of clay for the Salon of Art and Design.

“I was painting. I wasn’t very good, sort of self-taught,” Peter Lane says about his artistic life before ceramics. “Then I went with some friends to take a pottery class, kind of on a lark with a sense of irony: Oh, who takes pottery classes? Corny. And it was love at first sight. I went to a pottery class and never left.” That was back in 1994, and since then Lane has built his reputation making monumental ceramic installations. Interior designer William Georgis commissioned the first large piece in 2006, and Lane went on to make works for six of the Chanel stores designed by Peter Marino. In 2012, Chahan Minassian commissioned him to make the walls for the renovation of the pool room at the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris.
Apartment Therapy

This Celebrity- and Designer-Favorite Brand Just Launched New Art Prints Again After Two Years, and They’re Perfect for a Gallery Wall

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Remember Block Shop? Founded by Hopie Stockman and her sister, Lily, this textile company took the home decor world by storm a few years back with their pillows, prints, and more that seamlessly combined a modern, California cool aesthetic with traditional hand-block printing methods from a women-run printing studio in India. Block Shop’s graphic, linear patterns became instant classics, popularized by designers like Emily Henderson and Sarah Sherman Samuels, the latter of whom used the brand’s pieces in actor and singer Mandy Moore’s home. Three years ago, I even went so far as to suggest that Block Shop’s Sidewinder print was the new “For Like Ever” poster. Well, all this is to say that after over a two year hiatus, Block Shop is finally back with a new collection of woodblock paper prints, and the cult-like following just might strike again.
NJ.com

Pro Arts’ Salon des Refuses celebrates the rejects

We all know how hard rejection can be, especially if you’re an artist. At times, it’s difficult to not take rejection personally, even when you’re turned down from some of the most well-respected venues. Sometimes, though, inclusion isn’t the only ticket to validation. With Art Fair 14C drawing large numbers...
WWD

Bibhu Mohapatra Designs Opera Costumes for ‘Come Home: A Celebration of Return’

Click here to read the full article. Bibhu Mohapatra has created costumes for the Washington National Opera’s performance of “Come Home: A Celebration of Return,” which will debut Nov. 6. The opera will hold four performances at the Kennedy Center with themes highlighting liberty and idealism, and will pay tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who was a longtime fan of the opera. Singers will perform selections from many of Ginsberg’s favorite operas, capped off with a special tribute video narrated by NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg. The event marks the reopening of the Kennedy Center after being closed during...
Herald-Dispatch

Cabell art walk event returns to celebrate student artists

HUNTINGTON — After a hiatus taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, Cabell County Schools will resume its Superintendent’s Art Walk event, “A Night on 5th,” starting Monday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Cabell County Schools Central Office, 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington. The art walk...
Hartselle Enquirer

The art of design: 13-year-old makes, sells jewelry at local boutique

Katherine Wood first started making epoxy jewelry at the beginning of this year after being inspired by similar projects on the social media platform Pinterest. In less than a year, she has turned her inspiration into a budding business. The 13-year-old Hartselle teenager now owns and operates Kat’s Refine Design...
designboom.com

french studio 'oblique' looks to rajasthan heritage to hybridize fashion and architecture

Parisian designers charles and harry of the outerwear brand ‘oblique’ have a multicultural and transdisciplinary spirit. through its work, the young team has celebrated the diversity of vernaculars found across the world. the duo’s previous collection honored that of the ainu — an ancient culture indigenous to japan and known for its material expertise — and took inspiration from its traditional garments.
designboom.com

10 iF design award 2021 winners show creativity when stepping outdoors

Either camping or road tripping, practicing a sport or preparing for a hike, design solutions make the outdoors even easier and fun to deal with. 10 winning projects from iF design award 2021 prove how creative an adventure can be, as designboom concludes the 12-series collaboration with the renowned competition platform. from bike helmets that indicate direction and brakes to waterproof shoes made out of recycled coffee grains, the selected winners integrate technology with comfort.
magazinec.com

Celebrating 10 Years of LACMA Art+Film

With Gucci as sponsor, L.A.’s answer to the Met Gala has honored some of the finest artists and Oscar-winning directors over the past decade. Despite the frequent collaborations of the famously creative, the worlds of art, film, fashion and entertainment convene under a single roof less often than you might think. Give them a reason to get dressed up for a good cause, though, and big things are bound to happen. On the first Saturday in November, these lauded spheres of inspiration and influence will once again align under the auspices of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for its 10th annual Art+Film Gala, co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio, and sponsored for the 10th year in a row by Gucci.
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville celebrates 40th annual art show’s return to in-person

Gainesville celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Downtown Festival & Art Show Sunday — this time in person — after being forced to go fully virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of people attended the event, which lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Police blocked off...
