We are in Glasgow to demand justice for those most affected by the climate crisis | Bernard Ewekia, Jakapita Kandanga, Edwin Namakanga, Maria Reyes and Farzana Faruk Jhumu

By Jakapita Kandanga, Maria Reyes and Farzana Faruk Jhumu, Bernard Ewekia, Edwin Namakanga
 11 days ago
The Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior on the River Clyde, 1 November 2021. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

How can you hold climate talks without including the most affected people? You can’t. How can you make decisions on the best way to adapt to climate impacts without talking to those forced to adapt? You can’t. And how can you deliver climate justice by continuing to ignore those that are suffering the most? You can’t.

As the Cop26 climate summit gets under way, and the so-called leaders of the world take centre stage to deliver yet more empty promises, we – five youth climate activists from five of the most affected areas across Africa, Asia, Central America and the South Pacific – have arrived despite attempts to shut us out.

We have sailed into Glasgow onboard the Rainbow Warrior to let these presidents, prime ministers, policymakers and CEOs know that our voices will no longer remain unheard. They cannot and should not have these talks without us and we’re demanding a seat at the table to make sure they finally act.

The climate crisis is a global crisis that requires global action. But it does not affect everyone in the same way. It’s a crisis of inequalities. We are all in the same storm, but we are not all in the same boat.

Today there are five times more extreme weather events – devastating storms, floods, droughts, water scarcity and heatwaves – than 50 years ago, and they disproportionately affect those of us living in the most vulnerable areas, especially in the global south. Last year, climate disasters displaced more people from our communities than war and violent conflict, again mostly from the global south.

Yet we are not the ones that have caused this crisis.

Since 1965, one-third of global emissions, driven by the relentless exploitation of fossil fuels, have been caused by just 20 companies . Rich nations are responsible for 92% of global emissions , with the US and countries in Europe causing almost two-thirds of those. We’re just the ones forced to live with, or sadly in many cases die because of, its impacts. Yet our voices continue to be sidelined.

In our home countries of Namibia, Bangladesh, Uganda, Mexico and Tuvalu in the South Pacific, we face many different challenges. But they are all exacerbated by the same injustices such as gender violence, forced migration and racial injustices, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate crisis. These are all symptoms of the same rotten system.

We have friends who have dropped out of school because droughts have forced their families into poverty and famine. Others are forced to literally sell their children in order to meet their basic needs. Many people have lost land, homes and crops to floods and rising sea levels. More are being forced to flee their homes and communities. And even just accessing safe drinking water is a daily struggle for many.

Thousands of people are dying right now because of the climate crisis: the world leaders at this summit have blood on their hands.

While corporate greed and a failure to act from governments in the global north are driving climate change, the disparities between rich and impoverished, between those who are causing this crisis and those who are not, don’t end there. The inequalities also run deep within our countries.

Corruption and neocolonialism are rife. Communities are displaced by industry as politicians sell off our land to oil companies, promising prosperity and jobs for local people who have been forced deeper into poverty by the climate crisis. Our communities are being misled. Those jobs never come, but the pollution, environmental destruction – along with emotional and cultural destruction – and more severe climate impacts always do.

For over a decade, rich nations have failed to deliver the international climate finance that they have promised. This is not aid, nor just the help they’re obliged to provide. This is a debt that they owe us for the environmental death and destruction that they have caused – and it must be paid in full. What little of this debt that actually is repaid rarely reaches those who need it. But no one questions our governments. No one checks up on how this money is being spent.

Policies put in place to protect our local environments are meaningless while corrupt politicians remain in charge. But speaking out in our countries can result in grave consequences. We are literally putting our lives on the line – so it is imperative that our voices are heard.

The leaders gathering in Glasgow have failed to act on the science. They have failed for decades to tackle the climate crisis. And they have failed to listen to people from the most affected areas who are now suffering from the consequences of their failure to act. Enough is enough.

We are here to let them know that we will continue to fight for climate justice until they stop failing us. They must not deny us the platform to freely defend our present and futures. They must not ignore our demands. And they must not continue to put profit over people and the planet. The system must be uprooted before it is too late.

  • This article was written by five Fridays for Future MAPA (Most Affected People and Areas) youth climate activists: Bernard Ewekia, 25, from Tuvalu; Jakapita Kandanga, 24, from Namibia; Edwin Namakanga, 27, from Uganda; Maria Reyes, 19, from Mexico; and Farzana Faruk Jhumu, 22, from Bangladesh

NBC Connecticut

Greta Thunberg Joins Thousands in Glasgow to March for Climate Justice

The coverage on this live blog is now over. Talks continued in Glasgow, U.K., on Friday at the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit. Delegates were asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in carbon emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
msmagazine.com

We Can’t Achieve Climate Justice Without Gender Justice: A Response to the Glasgow Talks

Without women—especially Indigenous and rural women, whose communities are most affected by climate change—climate justice will not go far. With the international climate talks beginning in Glasgow, many are weary of the deceptive and failing policy agendas that governments and big polluters are pushing. The narrative around the climate continues to be dominated by governments and corporate lobbies, rather than by frontline communities and civil society.
BBC

Climate change: Why are disabled people so affected by the climate crisis?

Israeli minister Karine Elharrar made headlines around the world when it emerged she couldn't attend the COP26 summit on Monday because it wasn't wheelchair-accessible. For many disabled people, it was a reflection of the way they often feel ignored or left out of conversations about climate change. Yet disabled people...
Record-Journal

Why We Should Be Very Worried About The Climate Crisis

It’s a global crisis, affecting us all, and one that is not going away, but instead continues to accelerate. Richard Boynton, former rocket scientist and company President of Space Electronics, Inc., provided a PowerPoint program to 52 attending Y’s Men of Meriden (along with 5 more by Zoom) on Oct. 19, detailing our bleak future due to global warming.
Shropshire Star

Youth activists to march through Glasgow demanding climate action at Cop26

Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate to join protesters on the streets as the conference nears the end of its first week. Youth activists are taking to the streets of Glasgow to demand action on climate change from leaders and politicians as the Cop26 talks continue. Campaigner Greta Thunberg, fellow activist...
The Independent

Climate crisis to devastate economies of most vulnerable countries, report warns

The economies of some of he world’s most vulnerable countries could suffer huge losses even if we keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius, a report has warned. The report, from Christian Aid, looks at the economic damage to countries which are the least developed and those most vulnerable to climate change such as small island states.
The Independent

We can’t tackle the climate crisis without investing in a caring economy

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon joined other female world leaders in calling for women and girls to have a more prominent role in addressing climate change. The declaration, backed by the Scottish government and UN Women, acknowledged that women and girls are often disproportionately impacted by climate change.For those of us working towards an inclusive and sustainable economy, it was a welcome move – and one that Downing Street would do well to follow.This autumn has been a busy one for the current government: the Budget, recent net zero strategy and now Cop26. Yet throughout these key moments, we’ve heard more...
HuffingtonPost

Glasgow Climate Marchers To COP26 Coalition: 'We Are Watching You'

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Cheering and marching to the beat of drums, tens of thousands of climate activists paraded Saturday through the streets of the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, demanding that governments step up actions to reduce the use of climate-warming fossil fuels that are damaging the planet.
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
