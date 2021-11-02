CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

A new Mastercard design is meant to make life easier for visually impaired users

By Jaclyn Diaz
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZTl3_0cjvPHkF00
The new Touch Cards from Mastercard have different-shaped notches cut into the sides to help customers who are visually impaired find the right card by touch alone. The Touch Card credit card has a round notch, the debit card has a squarish notch and the prepaid card has a triangular notch. Mastercard

Approaching a register to pay for a morning coffee, for many, probably feels routine. The transaction likely takes no more than a few seconds: Reach into your wallet, pull out a debit or credit card and pay. Done.

But for customers who are visually impaired, the process of paying can be more difficult.

With credit, debit and prepaid cards moving toward flat designs without embossed names and numbers, bank cards all feel the same and cause confusion for people who rely on touch to discern differences.

One major financial institution is hoping that freshly designed bank cards, made especially for blind and sight-impaired customers, will make life easier.

Mastercard will distribute its new Touch Card — a bank card that has notches cut into the sides to help locate the right card by touch alone — to U.S. customers next year.

"The Touch Card will provide a greater sense of security, inclusivity and independence to the 2.2 billion people around the world with visual impairments," Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, said in a statement. "For the visually impaired, identifying their payment cards is a real struggle. This tactile solution allows consumers to correctly orient the card and know which payment card they are using."

Credit cards have a round notch; debit cards have a broad, square notch; and prepaid cards have a triangular notch, the company said.

Virginia Jacko, who is blind and president and chief executive of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired Inc., told The Wall Street Journal that feature also addresses an important safety concern for people with vision problems.

People with vision problems would no longer have to ask strangers for help identifying which card they need to use, Jacko said.

The new feature was developed with the Royal National Institute of Blind People in the U.K. and VISIONS/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired in the U.S., according to both organizations.

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Mastercard to Make it Easier for Fintech Platforms to Unleash Utility, Scale of Company’s Global Payments Network

(NYSE: MA) has reportedly been expanding its global platform capabilities via the Mastercard Developers portfolio, by adding various services to power flexible and innovative ways to make payments, improve the customer experience (CX) and establish greater trust across the payments sector. Taking an organic and inorganic approach to growth, Mastercard‘s...
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

New Delta Tools Make Entry Easier For Travel To The U.S.

As U.S. borders reopen to foreign visitors, many Canadians will be heading south to visit friends and relatives or escape the winter cold. For those flying with Delta, the airline is making it easier with new functionality in its FlyReady solution. Customers on nearly all international routes bound for the...
TRAVEL
makeuseof.com

27 Useful PaintTool SAI Shortcuts to Make Your Life Easier

PaintTool SAI is a lightweight, Japanese digital painting program and is popular among artists because of its vast range of tools and simplicity of use. With that said, shortcut keys are essential for most advanced artists, as you keep one hand on the drawing pad and the other on the keyboard. They make your workflow more efficient while drawing digitally.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastercard#Debit Cards#Design#Prepaid Cards#Miami Lighthouse#Visually Impaired Inc#The Wall Street Journal#Visions Services
The Verge

Google makes it easier for Android developers to build apps with its Material You design

Android 12 has launched along with Google’s new Pixel 6 lineup and brings with it a new look that Android VP of product management Sameer Samat called “the biggest design change in Android’s history.” That’s in reference to Material You, which applies a new set of principles for creating interfaces, in addition to changes that will help Android adjust to bigger screens. We’ve already gotten a hint of how the look affects usability across the updated OS and Google’s own apps, but now the focus is expanding to reach more of the apps made by others.
TECHNOLOGY
finovate.com

Mastercard Launches Touch Card to Support Visually Impaired Consumers

Mastercard introduced its latest innovation to help ensure that visually impaired and partially sighted consumers can use its spending and credit solutions as readily as any other cardholder. The company’s Touch Card, announced this week, enables the visually impaired to easily determine whether the Mastercard they are holding is a credit, debit, or prepaid card thanks to a few simple design elements to the physical card itself.
CREDITS & LOANS
PC Magazine

Mastercard Makes It Easier for Banks to Launch Cryptocurrency Cards, Loyalty Programs

Mastercard announced a new partnership today that makes it much easier for consumers to be offered cryptocurrency cards and loyalty programs. In a press release, Mastercard said it was partnering with Bakkt, which is focused on managing digital assets (cryptocurrency, gift cards, rewards). Through the partnership, Mastercard will enable merchants, banks, and fintechs within the US to more easily embrace cryptocurrency and offer it to consumers.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Marketing
High Point Enterprise

3 ways HPE GreenLake Central makes your life easier

Our intuitive self-service portal and management console for the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables you to simplify operations and deliver the right data and services to a wide range of stakeholders. As HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform continues to gain IT market share, it’s also gaining mind-share among IT leaders as...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

An Introduction to User-Centered Design

Software development trends have shifted over the years to focus more on the end product's user experience. Meeting users' usability expectations is a surefire way to produce a quality application that people are comfortable using and sharing. User-centered design is the perfect iterative design approach to focus on the end...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
defpen

Twitter Rolls Out Feature To Make It Easier To Search An Individual User Tweets

Twitter is slowly rolling out a new feature and no, it isn’t an edit button. Social media consultant Matt Navarra has reported that the social media app is testing a new feature that would make it easier to search through a user’s tweets. As shown in a screenshot from Navarra, Twitter has implemented a magnifying glass on users’ profiles. Users can click that magnifying glass and search for words, phrases, etc.
INTERNET
Digital Photography Review

New IPTC metadata standards improve accessibility for visually impaired individuals

The International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC) hopes to make photos more accessible for people with disabilities, including vision impairment. New IPTC Photo Metadata Standards include a pair of new properties to allow screen reading software to describe visual content. The new properties are Alt Text (Accessibility) and Extended Description (Accessibility)....
PHOTOGRAPHY
FOX2Now

Lighthouse for the Blind helps those with visual impairments get jobs

ST. LOUIS – October is National Disability Employment Awareness month, so let’s shed some light on an organization that helps the visually impaired. Eric Warnhoff is the CEO and president of the Lighthouse for the Blind. He explained how the organization helps those with visual impairments out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
protocol.com

Can Mastercard and Bakkt make crypto payments mainstream?

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: Mastercard's crypto card moves; the SEC, IEX and Citadel battle over high-speed trading; and a different kind of bitcoin ETF. The crypto cards are coming. One of the biggest questions about cryptocurrency is whether people will actually pay for anything with...
CREDITS & LOANS
tech.co

New Microsoft Teams Feature to Make Collaboration Even Easier

New updates are coming to Microsoft Teams that will enable companies to collaborate and share information with organizations outside of their own. The new features, coming later in the year and in 2022, will allow teams to share channels and work across Microsoft's apps, as well as chat directly with people outside of the company.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

PSA: Trying out Windows Subsystem for Android? Install an Android launcher to make your life easier

Windows Subsystem for Android is undoubtedly an excellent feature of Windows 11 for running Android apps on your PC as natively as possible. Whether you are an app developer looking for a seamless debugging environment, or just a regular user trying to run their favorite Android apps alongside regular Windows programs — the integrated Android layer of Windows comes in really handy.
TECHNOLOGY
pdx.edu

Wayfinding Tools for People With Visual Impairments in Real-World Settings: A Literature Review

Researchers Amy Parker, Martin Swobodzinski, Julie Wright, Kyrsten Hansen and Becky Morton of Portland State University, along with Elizabeth Schaller of American Printing House for the Blind, have published a literature review in Frontiers in Education: Wayfinding Tools for People With Visual Impairments in Real-World Settings: A Literature Review of Recent Studies.
TECHNOLOGY
TravelPulse

Aruba’s New Partnership Makes Entry Requirements Easier

Aruba is streamlining its entry requirements with a new partnership with OK2Roam and VFS Global, eliminating the need for travelers to upload their PCR test results onto Aruba’s entry platform or present paper documents upon entry. The OK2Roam-VFS Global process will eliminate the need to carry both vaccination records and...
TRAVEL
urbanmatter.com

How Online Dating Can Actually Make Your Life Easier

These days, it seems like there’s an online option for just about everything. Need to access your bank account? Most banks offer an online portal, or even an app. Feeling peckish? Place an order online, and get your food without even leaving the house. As you’re probably aware, a lot...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy