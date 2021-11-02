'All in the Family': The show that began in 1971 changed television history

Once in a while, the TV show you start watching is not exactly the one you end up with. Take CBS’ B Positive, which with the third episode of its sophomore season launched what it has dubbed “Chapter 2” (read the inside story). Whereas Season 1 of the multi-cam sitcom was about Drew, a man in need of a kidney, and Gina, his unlikely donor, Season 2 followed up the successful transplant surgery with a financial windfall for Gina, steering her life — and in turn the series — in a very new direction.
