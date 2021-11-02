CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'All in the Family': The show that began in 1971 changed television history

KUCB
 6 days ago

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to All...

www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

TV Shows That Changed Their Premise

Once in a while, the TV show you start watching is not exactly the one you end up with. Take CBS’ B Positive, which with the third episode of its sophomore season launched what it has dubbed “Chapter 2” (read the inside story). Whereas Season 1 of the multi-cam sitcom was about Drew, a man in need of a kidney, and Gina, his unlikely donor, Season 2 followed up the successful transplant surgery with a financial windfall for Gina, steering her life — and in turn the series — in a very new direction.
TV SERIES
Boston Herald

‘All in the Family’ was America’s family – warts and all

“ALL IN THE FAMILY: THE SHOW THAT CHANGED TELEVISION”. By Norman Lear, the cast and the crew as told to Jim Colucci. The Bunkers weren’t just a nuclear family. They were thermonuclear. “Meathead!” “Get outta my chair!” “Stifle!”. Life in that little Queens house was explosive, and setting off most...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Lear
krcu.org

'All in the Family' is 50 years old. A new book looks at how it changed TV

It would seem unthinkable by today's standards: the most popular character on television was a blue-collar bigot from Queens, New York — who, despite his prejudices, was often considered lovable at the same time. But that was the case for much of the 1970s with the character Archie Bunker on...
TV SHOWS
lrmonline.com

Primos Ordered By Disney Branded Television On Multicultural Mexican-American Family

EXECUTIVE PORTRAIT – Natasha Kline, Creator/Executive Producer of “PrimosÓ. (Disney/Craig Sjodin) Disney Branded Television ordered Primos, an original animated comedy series on an extended multicultural Mexican-American family. The story is based on executive producer Natasha Kline’s childhood experiences with her family. The series introduces Tater, an eccentric 10-year-old girl with...
TV SERIES
New Pittsburgh Courier

True Love Televised: The best Black LGBTQ+ moments in television history

Happy LGBTQIA+ History Month!The entire month of October is a celebration of the history of the diverse and beautiful lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community; as well as the importance of civil rights movements in progressing gay rights. The original observance the commemorative month was started back in 1994...
TV & VIDEOS
wnypapers.com

Emmy Award-winning PBS television series 'A Taste of History' to feature Old Fort Niagara

“A Taste of History” visited Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown on Tuesday. The Emmy Award-winning television series recreates culinary heritage by cooking historic recipes at original locations across the globe. A press release noted, “It is one-part cooking, one-part history, with a dash of humor and a whole lot of personality – and appeals to cooks, history lovers, travelers and anyone who loves watching an adventure.”
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television History#All In The Family#Npr
TVLine

Gentefied's Showrunners, Cast Talk Pop's Potential Deportation, Exploring Anti-Blackness in Season 2

Things are getting real for Gentefied’s American Dream-chasing cousins in Season 2. The Netflix comedy wrapped its first season with Pop being taken away by ICE, and it looks like his potential deportation will become a key part of the story when new episodes arrive this Wednesday. “He’s in limbo,” series co-creator and co-showrunner Marvin Lemus tells TVLine. “He has the court case, and he has a few months to start to fight and to push to be able to stay in the country, and in the first episode, we see him struggling with whether he even wants to go on this...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show With Warner Bros. to Launch After ‘Ellen’ Ends Its Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is adding something completely different to her resume: Talk show host. Hudson, most recently seen on the big screen playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” is pitching a new daytime talker to be produced by the team from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety has learned. Although not technically an “Ellen” replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the “Ellen” deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that “Ellen” is ending its run. “Ellen” executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
knoxvillewolf.com

The Greatest Television Shows Of All Time Are… | 100.3 The Wolf | Opie & Carina

There’s a new BBC Culture poll, and it’s clocked what they say are the “Best Television Series of the 21st Century.”. Voters come from 43 countries, but the winners are mainly English language programs. Each respondent listed their 10 favorite TV series of the 21st Century, and they were scored and ranked.
TV SERIES
Newsbug.info

Movie inspired by television show coming to Attica's Devon Theatre

ATTICA, INDIANA (October 27, 2021) – The Andy Griffith Show debuted on television in 1960 and has aired every day for more than 60 years making it one of the most successful TV shows of all time. Now, the children of actors who appeared in the original series have produced a feature-length family comedy that captures the spirit of Mayberry, according to information from the producers.
ATTICA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
c21media.net

Disney Branded Television orders family comedy animation from Natasha Kline

Disney Branded Television has greenlit an animated comedy series about an extended multicultural Mexican American family from former South Park staffer Natasha Kline (Big City Greens). Based on Kline’s childhood experiences, Primos follows an eccentric 10-year-old girl who has a star quality of which she is unaware. But when her...
TV SERIES
KUCB

A New Zealand couple are the proud parents of a 17 pound potato

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Colin and Donna Craig-Brown on their bundle of joy. They are proud parents of a potato, which weighs 17 pounds. It may be the largest potato in the world. They've named it Doug. They say it's ugly to which the potato might say, speak for yourself. But they have plans for this. Think of how many french fries that is, how many hash browns. On reflection, the couple plans to distill Doug into vodka. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy