UFC

Conor McGregor still ‘worshipped by legions of young, idiotic fans’, says Michael Bisping

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
 6 days ago

Conor McGregor is still seen as a role model by many fans despite “attacking innocent people”, according to Michael Bisping .

McGregor was involved in an incident with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, and last month the former UFC champion was accused of breaking an Italian DJ’s nose in Rome.

But the Irishman’s behaviour outside of the Octagon has failed to put off a number of MMA fans, Bisping has told The Independent .

The first ever British UFC champion said of McGregor: “I don’t follow him on social media because he aggravates me, and I find him quite disrespectful to anyone that doesn’t make as much money as him. He looks down his nose at them, but that’s not the measure of a man. On occasion I’ll see some stuff, he’s controversial so I’ll look it up to see what it’s about.

“You look at the comments and there’s still legions of young, idiotic, sycophantic fans out there that worship this guy. There’s also a lot of people that have switched off to him. He needs to get his s*** together, simple as that.

“What is his problem? He’s smashed it in every sense of the word: He’s got ridiculous wealth, he’s world famous, he became a double-champ, he’s achieved it all. Why are you not going through life with a smile on your face?

“Why are you so bitter? Why are you so angry at the world? I know why, it’s because he can’t win a f*****g fight these days.

“I respect him because he holds that close to his heart, but listen, glory days don’t last forever. You can’t be world champion forever; it’s a time in the sun that comes and goes.”

Bisping then referenced the incident with Machine Gun Kelly, the alleged altercation with Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti, and a 2019 incident in which McGregor punched 50-year-old Desmond Keogh in a pub in Ireland.

“You still want to fight? Great,” Bisping said, “but, my God, lose the chip on your shoulder. Be happy. Stop attacking innocent people – old guys at the bar, DJs, Machine Gun Kelly. He’s not picking on six-foot tall meatheads.”

The Independent

The Independent

