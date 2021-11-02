CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro zone Oct factory growth hurt by supply woes, price pressures -PMI

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Manufacturing activity remained strong in the euro zone last month but supply chain bottlenecks and logistical problems sent input costs soaring and curtailed growth, a survey showed on Tuesday. Ongoing disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, alongside a shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers, has caused...

wibqam.com

High euro zone inflation temporary, ECB’s Lane says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation will ease next year and remains too weak in the medium term, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane told a Spanish newspaper, repeating the bank’s long-standing message that high price growth is temporary. “We believe that next year bottlenecks will ease and energy...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Shares in China’s hot pot chain Haidilao jump after plan to shut stores

BEIJING (Reuters) – Shares in Chinese hot pot chain Haidilao International surged on Monday after the company announced it would suspend or shut down 300 stores by the end of the year, slamming the brakes on a rapid expansion it undertook during the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s largest hot pot chain...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

ETF’s big splash in MSCI’s new China index puts pressure on FTSE China A50

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Just months after MSCI introduced its China mega-cap index, the first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the new index began trading in China on Monday, armed with $4 billion, matching the money tracking the long-established FTSE China A50. The debut of the four ETFs – two in Shanghai...
MARKETS
The Independent

China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

China s export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday.The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September. The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating.China's economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production. Exports, which were up 28.1 percent in September, totaled $300.2 billion last month. Imports were $215.7 billion. Read More What is Plan B for tackling Covid in the UK this winter?Bring back mandatory masks to defend against a winter Covid outbreakHolidaymakers may need three jabs to travel abroad next summer
ECONOMY
CNN

There could be a seismic shift in the labor market. Here's why

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — America's job market is showing signs of strength...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone producer prices make record jump in September - Eurostat

BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices jumped in September more than expected, driven by skyrocketing energy costs, recording their highest increase on record in a new sign of strong inflationary pressures in the bloc, public data showed on Thursday. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat estimated that...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

UK PMI construction rose to 54.6 in Oct, worst supply crunch may have passed

UK PMI Construction rose to 54.6 in October, up from 52.6, slightly above expectation of 54.0. Construction recovery accelerated from September’s eight-month low. House building regained its place as the best-performing category. But severe shortages of staff and materials continued. Tim Moore, Director at IHS Markit said:. “UK construction companies...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Construction industry growth picks up despite supply pressures

Growth in the UK’s construction sector picked up pace again last month despite supply disruption impacting firms, according to new figures.The closely followed IHS Markit CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) hit a reading of 54.6 for October, up from 52.6 in September.Any reading above 50 is seen as a sector in growth.Tim Moore director at IHS Markit, said: “UK construction companies achieved a faster expansion of output volumes in October, despite headwinds from severe supply constraints and escalating costs.”More than half of surveyed businesses reported longer delivery times among suppliers, with only 2% seeing any improvement.Delays were...
CONSTRUCTION
CNN

China's factories are still struggling with the energy crunch and supply woes

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's big factories just had their worst month since the Covid-19 pandemic began, underscoring the scale of the slowdown in the world's second largest economy and the supply challenges facing their customers. A government survey of manufacturing activity released over the weekend fell for a...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

China’s Oct factory activity expands more quickly, but output weighs – Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in four months in October, buoyed by stronger demand, but power shortages and rising costs weighed on production, a business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.6 in October — its highest...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.Korea factory activity growth hits 13-month-low on supply crunch

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s factory activity grew at its slowest pace in 13 months in October, led by a contraction in output and softer demand as shortages of chips and supply chain disruption weighed on the sector. The IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for October fell to 50.2...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Solid demand lifted India Oct factory growth to eight-month high

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in eight months in October on strong demand and increased output, though another surge in the cost of raw materials cast a shadow over the outlook, a private survey showed. Monday’s data pointed to an extended business recovery in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's Oct factory activity growth picks up - PMI

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in October, an encouraging sign for the world's third-largest economy as it navigates the challenges posed by persistent global raw material and chips shortages. Manufacturers said the material shortages and delivery disruptions continued to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK factories see output growth slow, prices rocket - PMI

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British factories saw output growth slow and costs soar in October as they struggled to cope with supply bottlenecks, a survey showed on Monday, underscoring the dilemma facing the Bank of England as it considers a rate hike this week. The overall IHS Markit/CIPS UK...
BUSINESS
nny360.com

U.S. posts weak growth on supply chain woes

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to the softest pace of the pandemic recovery period as snarled supply chains and a surge in COVID-19 cases throttled spending and investment. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2% annualized rate following a 6.7% pace in the second...
BUSINESS

