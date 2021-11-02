CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury Yields Fall Slightly Ahead of Fed Meeting

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday ahead of the key Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2.8 basis points to 1.544% at around 4:00 p.m. ET....

