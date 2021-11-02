CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Restaurant creates cheaper version of Salt Bae’s £850 gold-covered steak

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNHH7_0cjvNuVy00

A restaurant owner with eateries in Durham and Sunderland has created a budget alternative to Salt Bae ’s famous 24-carat gold-covered steak, which costs £850 at his Knightsbridge restaurant.

The menu prices at chef Nusret Gökçe’s restaurant Nusr-Et Steakhouse London have shocked customers since it opened last month, with customers previously expressing their dismay over a £44 charge for four Red Bulls .

Meanwhile, a table of four recently left the restaurant with a bill for £37,023, according to a post shared to Reddit’s London subreddit and reported by MyLondon .

Now, John Stirk, a butcher and steakhouse owner at Stirks Italian Steakhouse in Sunderland and The Butcher’s Deli in Durham, has offered a cheaper version of the famous dish, which feeds two and costs £100.

Named the “Stirk Bae,” the 38 ounce dish is also recommended to particularly hungry diners who are keen to try it on their own.

“I love it when people post pictures of the food they’ve had and give us a good review,” Stirk told The Guardian .

“What annoys me about the restaurant in London is that there’s a lot more pictures of people posting receipts for how much they’ve paid for the food rather than the quality.”

He went on to criticise the hype that has surrounded Salt Bae’s menu prices.

“This time last year people couldn’t afford to feed their kids and now social media is full of receipts for how much they’ve spent at a restaurant,” he said.

“It just feels wrong. It doesn’t sit right with me.”

Explaining why he wanted to create a cheaper alternative, he said: “For me it was about showing that the gold-covered steak could be done cheaper and could be done better. It doesn’t have to cost the earth.”

So far, Stirk’s take on Salt Bae’s famous dish has been selling very well.

“The reaction has been out of this world. We sold about 30 over the weekend,” he said.

“The sentiment behind it wasn’t about putting a gold, flashy steak on our menu, it was about quality of food.”

Comments / 3

Related
Mashed

This Expensive McDonald's Menu Item Will Cost You Around $30

People will do anything to get their hands on a chicken sandwich, whether it be waiting in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru for hours at a time or getting in a knife fight in the Popeyes parking lot. There's just something about chicken sandwiches that causes people to make questionable decisions. For McDonald's in Lebanon, that translates to paying upwards of $30 for a single Grand Chicken Deluxe, or the slightly meatier Grand Chicken Special (via McDonald's).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Almost 23% Of People Said This Steakhouse Has The Worst Steak

If you're splurging on steak, you obviously want a deliciously juicy, buttery cut of meat. After all, no one wants to feel like they've paid a high price for a meal that wasn't up to standards. While there are many different steakhouses to choose from across the United States, they are far from equal quality. That's why Mashed asked readers which steakhouse they feel has the worst steak.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's New Burger Debuts at These Locations Today

Today marks the American debut of McDonald's highly anticipated new burger. The chain will begin selling the McPlant at a handful of locations across the country, ushering in a new era of plant-based menu items going as mainstream as it gets. The McPlant will become available at only eight McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Drink#Nusr Et Steakhouse#Red Bulls#Stirks Italian Steakhouse#The Butcher S Deli#Stirks Steakhouse
OCRegister

Best thing I ate: Drop everything and go eat this new burger

They should have called it Jugos Acapulco with Burgers. But they went with wings, as in Jugos Acapulco with Wings. I’ve got nothing against the wings, though. The spicy chipotle chicken wings are delicious. But it’s the burgers that are going to make this place famous. If the name already...
SANTA ANA, CA
Popculture

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Furious the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

Chick-Fil-A customers frequent the casual dining fast-food chain for its quality combos and delightful customer service. The service is so good that Chick-Fil-A was voted "best in customer satisfaction" for the third consecutive year in a Newsweek survey. Unfortunately, customers are now pissed and telling the chain they can keep their "my pleasure" mantra. Some customers are so pissed that they've filed a lawsuit.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Millionaire who ate at Salt Bae’s new restaurant after McDonald’s says steakhouse isn’t ‘worth the price’

A millionaire who recently dined at Salt Bae’s London steakhouse, after first having a meal at McDonald’s, has claimed that the new restaurant isn’t “worth the price”.Since chef Nusret Gökçe opened his new Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge last month, diners have been shocked by the menu prices, with numerous customers expressing dismay over their bills at the end of the night.And, according to Chiraag Suchak, a 33-year-old IT contractor who works for investment banks and identifies as a millionaire, a meal at the steakhouse isn’t even worth the money.Suchak reflected on his experience dining at the viral chef’s newest...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Their French Fries--And Customers Are So Mad

Did Wendy’s just ruin their bestselling menu item, french fries!? That’s what customers who are flooding Reddit, Twitter and other social media platforms are saying. In case you missed it, the restaurant re-launched this popular menu staple at the end of the summer, and now patrons of the food chain are coming out with all kinds of complaints about the new taste and texture of the classic side. According to the online reactions we’ve seen so far, people have a *very* strong dislike for the new “takeout-friendly” fries. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
WANE 15

Woman claims fried chicken head found in takeout order

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A South Williamsport woman got over 10,000 shares on a Facebook post after she claims she found something “odd” in her takeout order. Brittani Paulhamus says she and a friend ordered takeout from Old School Pizza on Friday. After getting home, Paulhamus says she opened the container and took […]
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Photo of Deep Fried Chicken Head in Customer's Order of Wings Goes Viral

A Pennsylvania woman has the most unwelcome viral post of the month with some photos of what appears to be a chicken head included in her order of wings. Two weeks ago, Brittani Paulhamus posted on Facebook after eating at a local pizza shop in her home town. She shared what seemed to be a recognizable head within her assortment of wings, complete with the beak and the comb.
FOOD & DRINKS
Business Insider

A Florida restaurant chain says staff got bigger tips after it hired a $1,000-a-month robot to carry plates. The robot gives servers more time with customers, the owner said.

A restaurant chain in Florida says staff received more tips after it began paying for a $1,000-a-month robot to carry plates, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. Carlos Gazitua, owner and CEO of Sergio's Restaurant chain, told The Times that he added Softbank's Servi robot to one of his restaurants in July when he was struggling to find workers.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

What Type Of Salt Does Salt Bae Use On His Steaks?

Celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe, often referred to as Salt Bae, is an instantly recognizable name who has entertained many of his fans with his unique style. He likes seasoning food items with salt in a rather flamboyant manner (via Eater). He's undeniably a social media star who enjoys a robust fan following with millions of people rooting for him. They love his personality: He is known for his muscular physique, trademark sunglasses, and dedication to being a performer when he's cooking something delicious.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

America's Largest Sandwich Chain Is Bringing Back This Popular Discontinued Item

If there's one kind of story Americans love, it's a comeback story. And in this case, the comeback is one that follows loud complaints from disappointed customers. In the summer of 2020, Subway fans (and some blindsided franchise operators) were outraged when the company decided to cut two of its best-selling sandwiches from the menu. The Roast Beef and Rotisserie Chicken sandwiches were nixed and the move seemed permanent.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

This McDonald's Deal Gets You Free Fries and a Drink

The chicken sandwich has been the talk of the fast food industry for the past couple of years. Heck, we've tasted them, ranked them, and praised them. Now, we're telling you when there are some great food deals for them. The latest is McDonald's stellar deal where you can buy a chicken sandwich and get a drink and fries for free.
RESTAURANTS
Bradenton Herald

New York-style pizzeria opens in Bradenton, and one of the owners has Sicily roots

After three months of make ready and renovations, Agrigento NY Style Pizzeria and Caffe recently opened at 5227 Manatee Ave. W. The new business is the creation of partners Michael Valera and Salvatore Tamgredi, who left the economic meltdown and political upheaval in their native Venezuela several years ago for better opportunities in the United States.
BRADENTON, FL
The Independent

The Independent

324K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy