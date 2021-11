Billie Jean King has long been an advocate for gender equality, but just how significant was she in bringing about the WTA we all know today?. They say that big things come in small packages, and Billie Jean King lived out this notion all throughout her epic career and life as a tennis player. Despite being the “shortest human to ever win a Grand Slam,” King’s achievements go above and beyond the tennis court. Equipped with a drive to be the greatest tennis player of all time and strong beliefs about gender equality, the California-born legend went on to become the greatest advocate for equal rights on and off the tennis court.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO