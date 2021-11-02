CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global shares mixed as investors await central bank moves

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Tuesday amid cautious trading ahead of a policy...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

investing.com

Shiba Inu Traders Fear Major Price Reversal Amid Price Surge

Shiba Inu Traders Fear Major Price Reversal Amid Price Surge. SHIB continues to rock the crypto world. Traders fear that SHIB market decline might happen once again. Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to set the crypto world on fire with its huge market cap and bullish trading position. In detail, SHIB right now ranks along with the leading crypto assets in the top ten cryptocurrencies provided by CoinGecko. Indeed, this achievement by SHIB catches the attention of investors around the world.
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Gold, XAU/USD, NFPs, Treasury Yields, Fedspeak, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices closed at highest since early September last week. Fed may reiterate transitory inflation outlook, Powell in focus. XAU/USD approaching key resistance as retail traders sell. Gold prices traded quietly as the new trading week began with the...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.79% higher to $47.34 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.35 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures declined Monday after stronger U.S. hiring and a double-digit rise in Chinese exports. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.89% higher to $651.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $39.52 below its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.84% to $1,162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $80.55 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 logs longest series of records since 1997 and Russell 2000 ends at all-time high to join stock market's record rally

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday notched a round of records to start the second full week of trading in November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] closed up 0.3% at around 36,432, to finish at a record high. The S&P 500 index ended up less than 0.1% at 4,701, but enough for its eighth straight record close and the eight straight gain, marking the longest series of all-time highs since 1997, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up less than 0.1% but it was enough for the technology-laden index to register its 11th straight gain and the longest such win streak since Dec. 26 of 2019. Meanwhile, the small-capitalization Russell 2000 index ended the session up to mark a record close of its own.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 0.74% to $338.62 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $45.71 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.32% higher to $288.80 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $6.28 short of its 52-week high ($295.08), which the company achieved on May 10th.
kitco.com

Gold moves higher on inflationary concerns and accommodative central banks

Now for the third day in a row, gold has scored significant gains. As of 4:25 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active December contract is currently up $9.50, or 0.53%, and fixed at $1826.40. Silver has also shown significant gains today, with the most active December contract up $0.388, or 1.61%, and is currently fixed at $24.545. While dollar weakness is a definite contributor to today’s gains in the precious metals, it is inflationary concerns and central banks globally maintaining an extremely accommodative monetary policy that is the driving force behind gold’s recent moves. The dollar declined a total of 0.287 points, or 0.30%, with the dollar index currently fixed at 94.035.
