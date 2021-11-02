Hilary Hahn receives 50k Karajan award

In 2016, Will Reeve finished the New York City Marathon despite, as he insists, "not really being what I would call a runner." "I felt so proud of myself for accomplishing a goal that I had set that I wasn't sure I was capable of achieving," the 29-year-old recounts now to PEOPLE. He adds, "I've always felt so loved and supported by people who know me, who know my parents' story, who knew my parents, who know what we do at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. I felt like I was running for all of them. So to get to actually complete the marathon and say, 'Hey guys, I did it,' was quite emotional for me."

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO