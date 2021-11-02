CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Hahn receives 50k Karajan award

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 6 days ago

The American violinist was honoured in Salzburg this weekend with a 50,000 Euros award presented...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

artreview.com

Frank Bowling awarded 2022 Wolfgang Hahn Prize

Guyanese-British artist Frank Bowling has been awarded the 2022 Wolfgang Hahn Prize. An award ceremony will take place on 15 November at Museum Ludwig, Cologne, where Bowling’s work will also be on show in an exhibition. The 87-year-old artist’s painting, Flogging the Dead Donkey (2020), a bright red field of...
VISUAL ART
Smoky Mountain News

Taylor receives HART award

Following the curtain call for the opening night performance of the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre’s current production of “Harvey,” the show’s director Wanda Taylor got a major surprise. HART Executive Director Steve Lloyd stepped out onstage to announce that Taylor was being awarded the theater’s highest honor, the Career Achievement...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Slipped Disc

What it takes to sell out the Royal Festival Hall

Alastair Macaulay reviews last night’s concert on the South Bank, a rare sellout in present London circumstances. Philharmonia Orchestra 2021.xi.08 – Vaughan Williams, Smith, Prokofiev, Brahms. Much of the audience that packed the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, 7 November, was drawn particularly by a single star, the American violinist...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Soul Train Awards 2021: Maxwell to Receive Legend Award

The Soul Train Awards 2021 will bring with it a major honor for R&B superstar Maxwell. For, the ‘Pretty Wings’ performer will be bestowed with the coveted Legend Award at the November 28 ceremony, which is taking place at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York. Full story below…. Over...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Soloist is helped off stage in mid-concerto

We are hearing distressed reports from Stavanger in Norway where the Latvian violinist Baiba Skride had to be helped off stage after becoming unwell during her performance of the first Prokofiev violin concerto. The concerto was abandoned and, after a break, conductor and orchestra returned to perform Tchaikovky’s Pathetique Symphony.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Opera of the Week Tonight is La Clemenza di Tito from a Norwegian wood

Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, presents Bergen National Opera’s new production of Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito with an excellent young all-Norwegian cast. Conducted by Edward Gardener and directed by Rodula Gaitanou. Tito is sung by Bror Magnus Tødenes and Vitellia by Beate Mordal . Mozart’s last opera asks the deeply...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Mrs Lang Lang gets debut release on DG

The German pianist Gina Alice Redlinger, who married Lang Lang in June 2019, is celebrating her debut classical release. Among other interview comments, she says: ‘I am a Chinese wife. When playing Chinese music, he will give me a lot of inspiration, explaining the history behind the music and how to better present the emotion of the music.’
MUSIC
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Will Reeve Will Be 'Thinking' of Parents Dana and Christopher Crossing N.Y.C. Marathon Finish Line

In 2016, Will Reeve finished the New York City Marathon despite, as he insists, "not really being what I would call a runner." "I felt so proud of myself for accomplishing a goal that I had set that I wasn't sure I was capable of achieving," the 29-year-old recounts now to PEOPLE. He adds, "I've always felt so loved and supported by people who know me, who know my parents' story, who knew my parents, who know what we do at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. I felt like I was running for all of them. So to get to actually complete the marathon and say, 'Hey guys, I did it,' was quite emotional for me."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
Best Life

The First Sign of the Disease That Ended Linda Ronstadt's Performing Career

A multi-platinum artist and 11-time Grammy Award winner, Linda Ronstadt enjoyed a decades-long musical career beginning in the late '60s. After first performing with the band Stone Ponies, she later launched a solo career with her breakout album, Heart Like a Wheel. Ronstadt became well-known for hits like "When Will I Be Loved" and "You're No Good," seamlessly straddling a range of genres including classic rock and country.
MUSIC
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FitnessVolt.com

Former Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden Dead at 46

Former Mr. Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden has passed away at age 46. Rhoden was born in Kingston Jamaica on April 2, 1975, and reportedly died on November 6, 2021. While we do not have much information on his death, our sources have reported a heart attack as the cause although we will be sure to update with more details. Shawn Rhoden left behind one daughter.
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Time out: Concert star, 34, is diagnosed with cancer

Message from the Norwegian trumpet virtuoso Tine Thing Helseth:. Some weeks ago I was diagnosed with cancer. This means that I have to take a time-out for a while. I feel extremely well taken care of by wonderful doctors and nurses 🥰. It’s going to be some tough months ahead...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

