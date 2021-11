It was already possible to perform searches like this on Twitter — you just needed to know how to format an advanced search. So, if you search “from:@TechCrunch Twitter,” for example, you’ll be able to see all TechCrunch tweets containing the word “Twitter,” regardless of whether you have access to the new search feature. Twitter’s longstanding advanced search feature can be accessed by searching for something, then clicking the three-dot menu next to the search bar on the web. You can filter searches by date, by the amount of engagement and more.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO