Electronics

Pioneer’s DM-50D is an all-purpose speaker for DJs and music fans

By Kob Monney
 6 days ago
Pioneer DJ has announced another model in its range of desktop monitor systems with the launch of the DM-50D two-way bass reflex speaker.

Combining elements taken from the DM-40 unit with brand-new components and features, Pioneer DJ claims the resultant speaker is able to produce “a more powerful and higher quality sound.”

The speaker’s sound output is described as delivering a balanced presentation and punchy bass, aided by a new Class D amplifier and 5-inch woofer present in each unit. High frequencies are delivered with more clarity, an improvement down to the “advanced new design” of the DECO convex diffusers. The design of the speaker with its curved front edges is also intended to offer maximum rigidity and minimum resonance for a cleaner audio output.

With the aim of being easy to set-up, tune and use, the DM-50D is said to be “ideal” for a variety of purposes, whether that’s DJ-ing, music production or using them for parties. There’s a switch that changes the speaker from DJ Mode to Production mode if you want turn your hand to creating music, the DSP settings automatically adjusting to create the best sound for each application.

Budding producers can connect their DJ setup or home studio to the speaker via the RCA, mini jack or newly added TRS input terminals, bringing DJ controllers and mixers, a laptop or soundcard into play. For easy control the volume knob and headphones socket are located on the front panel.

Available in a choice of black or white models, the DM-50D is a compact model designed to fit easily into smaller spaces, while also maintaining a slick and professional look.

There’s a while to wait for the DM-50D to hit the market, as they’ll be available to purchase December 6th for £199.

