The clock is ticking for families who haven't signed up for their enhanced child tax credit (CTC) payments yet. Many families have received four advance payments of the enhanced benefit, thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But those who are eligible and have not signed up yet have until Nov. 15 to do so in order to receive half of their total CTC this calendar year. Otherwise, they can claim the entire CTC when they file their 2021 taxes next year.

