CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Poll Finds 50% Of Republican Voters Are Skeptical That Their Votes Would Be Accurately Counted The Next Time Around

By Shaina Yahya
Republic Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters who believe their vote will be accurately counted have decreased significantly over the last year, a trend driven primarily by Republicans. They continued to believe false claims that President Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election, according to NBC News. About 50 Percent. About 50...

republicmonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Boston

Trump Leads Biden In Potential Election Rematch, Emerson Poll Finds

BOSTON (CBS) — Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a potential election rematch, according to a new poll from Emerson College. The survey asked voters who they’d support if the 2024 presidential election were held today. Biden won the popular vote over Trump 51%-47% in 2020, but the poll conducted exactly one year after Election Day found Trump ahead 45% to 43%, which is within the margin of error. Eleven percent of voters surveyed said they would choose someone else. “With over a tenth of voters voicing support for someone else in another Trump-Biden match-up, 2024 could perhaps...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democrats are cautiously optimistic as Virginia voters head to the polls to choose next governor

A cold and rainy autumn day marked the last few hours of Virginia’s gubernatorial contest on Tuesday as in-person voting took place across the state and Democrats hoped to preserve their control of the governor’s mansion.Supporters of the state’s former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Terry McAuliffe, appeared cautiously optimistic. The state has trended reliably blue in recent years, and a surge in early voting is expected to boost Mr McAuliffe’s chances.Still, the final results are expected to be tight, as polling has shown Republican Glenn Youngkin gaining support in the race’s final days; a FiveThirtyEight polling average...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democratic Voters#Registered Voters#Nbc News#Americans#New York Times#The Supreme Court
PBS NewsHour

Republican voting restrictions tested as voters head to the polls

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters headed to the polls across the U.S. on Tuesday in the first wave of elections testing new Republican restrictions on access to ballots. For election officials, it’s a chance to counter a year’s worth of misinformation about voting security and restore faith in democracy for those who still have doubts about last year’s presidential election.
ATLANTA, TX
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thefloridapundit.com

For the first time, Florida Republicans surpass Democrats in voter registration

Florida Republicans have surpassed Democrats in the contest for voter registration, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement on Friday. “Today for the first time in the history of Florida we’ve now overtaken Democrats,” DeSantis declared at the National Conference of State Legislatures. The Tampa Bay Times was the first to report on the governor’s remarks.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate Republicans block a voting rights bill for the third time this year

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blocked another voting rights bill, this one named for Georgia civil rights icon John R. Lewis. On a 50-49 vote, the Senate declined to proceed to debate on the latest Democratic effort at a nationwide voting rights overhaul meant to stymie Republican-led state laws restricting voting access. It was […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans block a voting rights bill for the third time this year appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
thelivingstonpost.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: I have never seen such hate as I did during presidential visit

I am still trying to recover from what I witnessed during President Joe Biden’s visit to Livingston County on Oct. 5. If you were not at the actual event, and only relied on our news media to give you a picture of the protest leading up to his arrival, you were clearly not given an accurate report of what was actually occurring (excluding The Livingston Post with a great article, and WHMI, which had a better article than most).
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Shore News Network

Crystal Ball Shifts Virginia Governor’s Race To ‘Lean Republican’ A Day Before Voters Head To The Polls

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifted the Virginia governor’s race from the “Leans Democratic” column to the “Leans Republican” column the day before voters head to the polls. Miles Coleman and Kyle Kondik, the site’s editors, said Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin’s momentum going into the election was what ultimately tipped...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Fort Worth

Guess who: Joe Biden is the president with second worst rating at this time of the presidency, only one president had worse

President Joe Biden has been struggling with his approval rating for months now and this issue is slowly rising concerns as the Democrats are preparing for the mid-terms next year. Biden’s rating free fall started with the start of the Delta wave in the summer months and continued with the unfortunate series of events in August primarily with the Afghanistan troops withdrawal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden bid to revive American Dream hinges on divided Congress

Rekindling the American Dream of prosperity as a balm for a bruised and battered nation is the risky bet on which Joe Biden is doubling down, with his grand investment vision hanging in the balance in a divided Congress. Early Friday the president hailed the robust employment figures for the month of October, saluted the first positive test results of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, and welcomed recent approval of vaccines for children five and older. But the 78-year-old Democrat made clear his most urgent priority: to hit the phones and win over the stubbornly resistant lawmakers preventing his historic $3 trillion upgrade of the US economy and welfare safety net from crossing the finish line on Capitol Hill. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to pass part of the package -- a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill -- after sending an even bigger social welfare plan, known as "Build Back Better" and worth up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Republic Monitor

Biden Vaccine Mandate: Republicans Say $14,000 Fine Unconstitutional

The Biden administration introduced its new COVID-19 corporate requirements on Thursday, marking the US government’s most aggressive drive yet to promote mass immunization. For employees and their supervisors, the new regulations raise worries regarding the implementation method, expenses, and timeliness of the laws. According to the proposal, employers with more...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy