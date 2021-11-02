CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Needle-Free Vaccine Promises Medical Revolution For Kids and Those With Phobia; How Does it Work?

By Jobelle Erika Pelayre
Republic Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have doubled down efforts of developing a needle-free vaccine that will safely deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to people. This concept is now nearing fruition as Australian-based biotechnology company Vaxxas enters the clinical trial stage to test its patches that will painlessly administer the COVID-19 vaccine. How Does it...

republicmonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Medical professionals weigh in on COVID vaccinations for younger kids

Representatives from the University of Iowa Health Care System say the FDA Advisory Committee’s vote Tuesday to approve use of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 is a crucial milestone in the country’s fight against the pandemic. Children younger than 12 are not yet permitted to receive the vaccine,...
KIDS
natureworldnews.com

No Pain, Needle-Free Patches May Soon Take Over COVID-19 Vaccines: Will it Work?

All things considered, the COVID-19 vaccinations which is currently accessible are quite good however there are approaches to develop. While others have far more valid fears aside those "valid issues." Trypanophobia, or strong fear of syringes, may be a crippling illness, leading one in every six Americans to forego their yearly flu vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

Nonprofit helps kids overcome needle anxiety for flu shot, COVID-19 vaccine

(WTAJ) — As of Wednesday, U.S. health officials gave the final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids five to 11, however, “needle anxiety” posses a new hurdle to roll out shots to millions of children. The Meg Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to help children manage pain from medical providers, created a chat bot […]
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phobia#Covid 19 Vaccine#Medical Device#Vaccine Trial#Australian#Abc Radio Brisbane
9NEWS

How to get a child with a fear of needles vaccinated

DENVER — With children 5-11 now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine, some parents are worried about how their child will take another shot. For many kids, the fear of needles is very real. According to a study published by the National Institute of Health, a majority of children...
DENVER, CO
TheConversationAU

Nose sprays, needle-free patches, durable immunity: towards the next generation of COVID vaccines

The past 20 months has seen an explosion of vaccine development, with COVID vaccine testing and rollout happening at an unprecedented pace in the face of a global pandemic. There have been absolute triumphs – the fact we have multiple safe, effective vaccines is remarkable – but there have also been challenges. We’ve seen storage and delivery issues, vaccine hesitancy, breakthrough infections and the beginnings of waning immunity. Vaccine innovators around the world have these challenges in their sights. They are already working on the next generation of COVID vaccines. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Researchers develop needle-free Covid-19 vaccine patches

Scientists have been trying to create patches to deliver life-saving drugs painlessly into the skin. This development could be a revolution in the field of medicine. • These patches produced antibodies in the vital organs. This technique can help in saving children who h....
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Tips for Helping Kids Through Their Fear of Needles to Get Vaccinated

For every parent who's been desperate to get their child protected against COVID-19, it’s a monumental day as the FDA and CDC give the go ahead for kids ages 5 through 11 to get vaccinated. Now if they could just get some kids to overcome their jitters about getting shots....
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
outbreaknewstoday.com

COVID-19: Needle-free vaccine could be possible

A needle-free COVID-19 vaccination could be possible, with University of Queensland scientists successfully protecting mice from the virus by administering a US-developed vaccine candidate with a ‘patch’. The University of Texas Hexapro vaccine candidate – delivered via the UQ-developed and Vaxxas commercialized high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) – provided protection against...
SCIENCE
AFP

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

What if a simple pill could help heal from Covid-19? - They are pills taken orally as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, to avoid serious forms of the illness, and therefore hospitalisation.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
New York Post

Smoking marijuana could lead to breakthrough COVID cases, study finds

Heavy marijuana users who are also vaccinated may be more susceptible to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, a new study found. The study, published last Tuesday in World Psychology, found that those with a substance use disorder (SUD) — a dependence on marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, opioids and tobacco — were more likely to contract the coronavirus after receiving both of their vaccination shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

COVID vaccines temporarily stopped at health department

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials say coronavirus vaccines have been temporarily stopped at the Mercer County Health Department due to quality assurance issues. State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the Mercer County Health Department was giving full doses of Moderna boosters rather than the recommended half doses, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy