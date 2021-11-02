CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lots of Clouds, Cool Temps for Election Day

By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Election Day and you can expect lots of clouds and cool temperatures. Highs will be in the low-...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Temps cooling under mainly clear skies

Incredible weather this weekend all across New Mexico as temps soared into the 80s for the east and 70s elsewhere. It felt more like late September or early October! But now with the longer night and the very dry air, we’re cooling off dramatically. Some sports across the northern mountain zones will drop 35-40 degrees overnight. We’re beginning to see some conditions change. Some cirrus clouds are making their way across northwest New Mexico overnight. For Monday, expect more clouds especially for southern NM. This will help limit our highs from getting as hot as Sunday. But we’ll still be warm with temps again reaching into the 70s for the Rio Grande Valley.
ENVIRONMENT
fox32chicago.com

The Capcast: Cool temps Monday morning, 60s arrive this afternoon

CHICAGO - It’s quite the turnaround from last week’s chilly first week of November. Grab the sunglasses and leave the coat on the hanger today. Thanks to plenty of sun and a mild start to the day, mid 60s are an easy reach this afternoon with some upper 60s possible southwest of the city. That will be a good 10-15 degrees warmer than normal.
ENVIRONMENT
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: A cool and clear sunrise will turn unseasonably mild and breezy with some clouds

As of 6:52 AM it was cool and clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 50’s. There was a slight south breeze. Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70’s for most. The Northern Big Country will see highs all the way up in the 80’s. After a sunny morning, cloud cover will increase. It will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Clouds will filter into our far eastern Big Country and Heartland counties during the late afternoon and early evening. There will be a breezy south wind.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs4indy.com

Temps cool down this week; brace for first rain of November

So far this month central Indiana has had extra sunshine. Temperatures have been six degrees below average and we haven’t had any rain. Cooler air will move in later this week and our chances for rain will increase. We’ll see a few showers later Tuesday evening with a better chance for rain coming Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy