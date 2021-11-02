Lots of Clouds, Cool Temps for Election Day

Incredible weather this weekend all across New Mexico as temps soared into the 80s for the east and 70s elsewhere. It felt more like late September or early October! But now with the longer night and the very dry air, we’re cooling off dramatically. Some sports across the northern mountain zones will drop 35-40 degrees overnight. We’re beginning to see some conditions change. Some cirrus clouds are making their way across northwest New Mexico overnight. For Monday, expect more clouds especially for southern NM. This will help limit our highs from getting as hot as Sunday. But we’ll still be warm with temps again reaching into the 70s for the Rio Grande Valley.

