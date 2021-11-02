CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Best Tires to Use in the Rain

By Hearst Autos Gear Team
Autoweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding the best tires for rainy conditions can mean the difference between good handling and tricky driving in unpredictable weather. Factors such as tread pattern and rubber compound can affect the way tires perform in wet conditions, so it's important to compare tire types if you plan on driving in mostly...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

Your Guide to Nitrogen for Tires

Many drivers wonder if they can replace nitrogen with regular air in their tires. While looking for a way to keep tires inflated longer, especially in changing temperatures, some consider inflating them with nitrogen instead of air, or using a combination of the two. This guide can help you decide whether to fill your tires with nitrogen, air, or both.
CARS
Autoweek.com

The Best Performance Tires for Your Ride

Performance tires aren't just for race cars. While these tires differ from other types in several ways, more often than not manufacturers are including performance tires as part of the original equipment for cars coming off the assembly line. What are Performance Tires?. Performance tires are designed with several things...
CARS
AutoGuide.com

All-Season Tires vs Winter Tires

We all know that there are differences between all-season tires and winter tires that make one perform “ok” in most conditions, and that make the other offer exceptional performance in cold, snow and ice, but what are they? That’s a more complicated question, but don’t worry, we’re here to tell you what the difference is between all-season tires and snow tires or winter tires.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Best Winter/Snow Tires From Consumer Reports' Tests

Tire shops, dealerships, and big-box stores are stocked with winter/snow tires, at least for now. If you think you’ll need them, it’s time to shop. We have seen that some tires are hard to come by due to complications from the pandemic. CR has tested dozens of tires specially engineered...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Tires#Snow Tires#Tire Tread#Car And Driver#Oem
themanual.com

Best Tents for Heavy Rain: Ultimate Buyer’s Guide 2021

Even the most rabid outdoorsmen will admit that rain is enough to spoil any camping trip. The best rain shells, gaiters, and all the best waterproof camping gear can only keep you so dry. But, it still pays to be as prepared as possible. Few things are as crucial for weathering a storm while camping as a proper waterproof tent. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best tents for heavy rain in 2021.
HIKING
MotorTrend Magazine

The 9 Best Used Trucks to Buy

Ooh boy, creating these lists is always like kicking a hornet's nest. Invariably we get the angry email beginning with, "Hey dummies, why didn't you include my favorite truck!" And while we're sure there are a number of good candidates out there that could be substituted for one or more of these trucks on this list, we do want to cover a wide range of usages, from good diesel single- or dually rear wheel options for towing, down to economical four-cylinder two-wheel-drive pickups that deliver good mileage and won't kill your wallet with poor fuel economy. We also tried to keep the overall budget in check. Yeah, everybody would agree that a used Ram 1500 TRX or Ford Raptor would make a killer used truck, but it just doesn't tick as many boxes when you consider performance, longevity, price, utility, durability, and other long-term factors that weigh into a truck purchaser's decision. So without further ado, here are our top nine reliable and affordable preowned trucks.
BUYING CARS
RideApart

Pirelli Updates Diablo Superbike, Wet, And Rain Tire Range

As the official tire supplier to the FIM Superbike World Championship (WSBK), Pirelli knows a thing or two about race slicks. Serving Kawasaki, Yamaha, Honda, BMW, and Ducati superbikes on the grid, the brand can quickly adapt its Diablo Supercorsa (SC) tire lineup to current production bikes. For 2022, Pirelli takes advantage of that data with a new slick tire range that serves sportbikes of all sizes.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoweek.com

Drive 13 Nonstop Highway Hours In the 1981 Chevy Caprice Diesel Wagon

In the grim years immediately following the 1973 and 1979 oil crises, diesel pumps sometimes remained uncrowded while owners of gasoline-fueled cars exchanged curses and fisticuffs in gas lines. On top of that, diesel's increased energy content per unit of volume gave oil-burning cars great fuel economy. When GM developed the Oldsmobile 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) diesel V8 engine and started bolting it in cars for the 1979 model year, sales went very well… at first. The Olds 350 Diesel seemed especially well-suited for use in station wagons, and so the Caprice wagon could be equipped with one for much of the early 1980s. Here's a magazine advertisement touting the incredibly long range and driver-to-wayback-seats distance of the '81 Caprice wagon.
CARS
ifiberone.com

Drivers in Washington can begin using studded tires Nov. 1

OLYMPIA - Drivers in Washington can begin using studded tires for the winter season beginning Nov. 1. Studded tires are allowed in the state from Nov. 1 to March 31. WSDOT continues to encourage drivers to consider another option including stud-free, winter tread traction tires as its estimated studded tires cause between $20 million and $29 million in damage to state-owned roads each year.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies And Warmer Highs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hopefully, everyone is refreshed after an extra hour of sleep! We have this one last cold morning to get through before we see lows return closer to normal for our morning lows the next several days. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a beautiful day to get out and see the fall foliage before the colors fade which some are already doing. By the end of next week, will be past the peak. If you need to get out and rake leaves, we have plenty of dry days to do so! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Next week, high pressure strengthens and that will keep us maintaining the dry stretch with sunshine and highs above normal in the low 60s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday night football looks great at Heinz Field where temperatures will be in the 50s with clear skies. There’s a small chance we could see light rain overnight Wednesday and into Thursday for Verteran’s Day, but the better chance looks to be Friday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm Temps To Start The Week, Rain And Cooler Temps By The End

CHICAGO (CBS) — Welcome to Central Standard Time. Today will be a mostly sunny, breezy and warmer Autumn day. High temps running about 10° warmer than typical. Monday brings sunshine and warm temperatures. The next chance of rain comes mid-week. November 7 Normal- 53 Saturday- 59 Today- 64 Sunrise- 6:32 am CST Sunset- 4:38 pm CST FORECAST Today- mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. 64 Tonight- clear and 46 Monday- mostly sunny and 66
CHICAGO, IL
Tire Review

Atturo Tire Debuts AZ850 Drag Racing Tire

Atturo Tire is expanding into the American muscle car market with the launch of its first drag racing radial tire, the AZ850DR, which was on diplay at the company’s booth at the 2021 SEMA Show. The new tire features a directional design with an extra-wide shoulder tread, large center contact...
CARS
Autoweek.com

F1 Officials Determined to Find Safer Ways of Racing in the Rain

In recent years, Formula 1 has had seemingly more and more rained-out Fridays and Saturdays at events due to torrential rain. And this year, Formula managed an entire event that consisted of just three laps behind the Safety Car on race Sunday at Spa. The two big issues in wet...
MOTORSPORTS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1992 Ford Taurus SHO

Ford introduced the high-performance version of the Taurus sedan— the SHO— in the 1989 model year, and enthusiasts rejoiced over the cheap new factory hot rod that blew away far more expensive European sedans. I’ve documented quite a few discarded SHOs during my junkyard travels, but this is the first ’92 I’ve photographed. Why is 1992 special for the SHO? Simple: It’s the final year for the mandatory five-speed manual transmission. Here’s one of those rare cars in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service yard.
CARS
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold Front Restores November’s Chill, No Needed Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – A well advertised cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range early Monday morning will keep temperatures about 25 degrees colder compared to the weekend. Unfortunately the front has no moisture. Denver set a record with 80 degrees back on Saturday and then missed the record high temperature on Sunday by only 1 degree. So while temperatures on Monday will be close to normal for the second week in November, it will seem much cooler. (source: CBS) The cold front is rather shallow and therefore mountain towns won’t experience the same significant drop in temperatures. In fact, some high...
DENVER, CO
WMBB

Panhandle Weather 11-8-2021

Dry air is in place for now and this has brought us some wonderful weather. We are sitting right where we should be for temps through the first half of the week. A cold front will bring us changes by the end of the week. This front will allow the winds to shift out of […]
ENVIRONMENT
AutoGuide.com

The Best Studded Snow Tires

Tire manufacturers have done an amazing job at using modern rubber compounds and computer tread designs that give studless winter tires more grip than the studded tires from just 30 years ago. While that’s made studded tires less popular than they were in the past, they haven’t gone away. Why? Because some parts of the country still see winters where the snow is measured in feet, not inches. Where there is more ice on the road than there is sun in the sky for half of the year.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy