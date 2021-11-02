Eternals stars reveal which Marvel character they’d most like to star opposite in the MCU

The cast of Eternals have revealed which fellow Marvel character they would most like to meet or fight in the MCU .

The film’s star-studded cast includes Angelina Jolie , Gemma Chan , Kumail Nanjiani , Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry and Richard Madden .

Eternals introduces a new slate of characters into the MCU, with future films possibly seeing them cross paths with other Marvel superheroes including Captain Marvel, Thor , Black Panther and Spider-Man.

In a new interview with Screenrant , some the film’s cast have opened up about which Marvel character they would most like to star opposite, and why.

Madden – who plays Ikaris – said that he would love to see his character “eating pizza and having a beer” with Thor and Iron Man .

Meanwhile, Gilgamesh actor Don Lee said he would like to team up with Spider-Man in order to fight the Hulk.

“I’m just thinking about this now,” said Lia McHugh, the 14-year-old actor who plays Sprite. “But, of course, Spider-Man. Tom Holland, duh. I would absolutely love to be in a movie with him.”

Jolie, who stars as Thena in Eternals , revealed that “we’re all having little secret conversations, and we’re all trying to figure out if Kevin [Feige] already knows”.

Hayek said that she believes Jolie’s Thena could “really take down Thor”, adding that this is a topic that she and Jolie have previously discussed.

The Frida star added that she’d “love to have some philosophical conversations with Deadpool”, who is played by Ryan Reynolds, to which Jolie responded: “I think that’d be hilarious.”

Barry Keoghan – who plays Druig in Eternals – said the character he would like to appear in a scene with is Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.

Keoughan added that he is a “big Will Poulter fan” and that the We’re the Millers star is his friend.

“There’s so much room there to have fun and explore as well. Isn’t it? And the Guardians of the Galaxy as well, which I love,” said the actor.

Since its release last month, Eternals has received mixed reviews. The film – which was one of Marvel’s most highly anticipated releases of the year – proved to be a let-down for many fans.

Critics were also unimpressed with the blockbuster, with some calling it the studio’s “most disappointing” film.