Eternals stars reveal which Marvel character they’d most like to star opposite in the MCU

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

The cast of Eternals have revealed which fellow Marvel character they would most like to meet or fight in the MCU .

The film’s star-studded cast includes Angelina Jolie , Gemma Chan , Kumail Nanjiani , Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry and Richard Madden .

Eternals introduces a new slate of characters into the MCU, with future films possibly seeing them cross paths with other Marvel superheroes including Captain Marvel, Thor , Black Panther and Spider-Man.

In a new interview with Screenrant , some the film’s cast have opened up about which Marvel character they would most like to star opposite, and why.

Madden – who plays Ikaris – said that he would love to see his character “eating pizza and having a beer” with Thor and Iron Man .

Meanwhile, Gilgamesh actor Don Lee said he would like to team up with Spider-Man in order to fight the Hulk.

“I’m just thinking about this now,” said Lia McHugh, the 14-year-old actor who plays Sprite. “But, of course, Spider-Man. Tom Holland, duh. I would absolutely love to be in a movie with him.”

Jolie, who stars as Thena in Eternals , revealed that “we’re all having little secret conversations, and we’re all trying to figure out if Kevin [Feige] already knows”.

Hayek said that she believes Jolie’s Thena could “really take down Thor”, adding that this is a topic that she and Jolie have previously discussed.

The Frida star added that she’d “love to have some philosophical conversations with Deadpool”, who is played by Ryan Reynolds, to which Jolie responded: “I think that’d be hilarious.”

Barry Keoghan – who plays Druig in Eternals – said the character he would like to appear in a scene with is Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.

Keoughan added that he is a “big Will Poulter fan” and that the We’re the Millers star is his friend.

“There’s so much room there to have fun and explore as well. Isn’t it? And the Guardians of the Galaxy as well, which I love,” said the actor.

Since its release last month, Eternals has received mixed reviews. The film – which was one of Marvel’s most highly anticipated releases of the year – proved to be a let-down for many fans.

Critics were also unimpressed with the blockbuster, with some calling it the studio’s “most disappointing” film.

RELATED PEOPLE
Collider

Kit Harington, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee on ‘Eternals’ and Which of Their Friends and Family Were Most Excited About Them Joining the MCU

With Eternals opening in theaters November 5th, I recently got to speak with Kit Harington, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee about making the Marvel movie. During the interview, they revealed who would have won if the Eternals had fought Thanos, which of their friends and family were most excited they were joining the MCU, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, and why they trusted director Chloé Zhao.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

The Eternals Cast Reveal Which Superpower They'd Want in Real Life

Eternals has one of the biggest and most diverse casts in all of the MCU, and they all get their moments in the epic, millennia-spanning movie. They also get their moments here in our probing interview talks. We ask Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek who in their lives had the best reaction to their casting. Richard Madden and Gemma Chan pick their favorite lovers out of history. Kumail Nanjiani talks about how his comedy background helped with superhero action, and Lauren Ridloff reveals how she made ASL name signs for all the new heroes. Kit Harington, Don Lee, and Lia McHugh choose which Eternal’s power they’d like in real life. And director Chloé Zhao may be a first-timer in the MCU, but she was charged with bringing a lot of new firsts herself into the franchise; she talks how she pulled it off.
MOVIES
ComicBook

An Eternals Star Nearly Spoiled the Marvel Movie at Comic-Con

Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Salma Hayek says she nearly spoiled Eternals at San Diego Comic-Con years before the Marvel movie made its way to theaters. Hayek, who was on hand when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige formally announced Eternals and its star-studded cast at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, recalls her hushed conversation with director Chloe Zhao about the "secret" Marvel movie. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show ahead of the November 5 release of Eternals, the Ajak actor reflects on how she had to be careful not to spoil the movie before and after its big reveal at SDCC:
SAN DIEGO, CA
