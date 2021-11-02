CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardiff set to announce Taulupe Faletau signing this week

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cardiff are expected to announce the signing of Wales international Taulupe Faletau from Bath later this week.

The PA news agency understands that Faletau’s five-year spell in the Gallagher Premiership will conclude at the end of this season, and that Bath are preparing to confirm his departure.

Back-row forward Faletau, 30, joined Bath from the Dragons in 2016. He has won 86 caps and played in five British and Irish Lions Tests.

He is currently with the Wales squad preparing for remaining Autumn Nations Series Tests against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Faletau has not played so far this season due to an ankle injury, but he would have been unavailable for Wales’ 54-16 defeat against New Zealand on Saturday.

That game fell outside World Rugby’s autumn international window, with English clubs not releasing Welsh players for such fixtures.

Faletau will become the latest high-profile capture for Cardiff after they signed fly-half Rhys Priestland from Bath earlier this year, while Wasps flanker Thomas Young is also on his way to the Arms Park at the end of this term.

The Independent

