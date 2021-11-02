CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Taliban: Blast targets civilians outside Kabul hospital

 6 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — An explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital Tuesday apparently targeting civilians in front of a military hospital, a Taliban spokesman said.

Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press that the explosion in Kabul targeted civilians outside Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital.

He said that still there is no information on casualties and he did not confirm a second explosion on the site.

Sounds of two explosions could be heard in the 10th district of Kabul. Area residents said they also heard the sound of gunfire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
The Guardian

Reclusive Taliban supreme leader makes rare public appearance

The Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, has made a rare public appearance in the southern city of Kandahar, Taliban officials announced on Sunday, contradicting widespread rumours of his death. Akhundzada, known as the leader of the faithful or Amir ul Momineen, had not been seen in public since the Taliban’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Iraqi PM makes ‘bandaged’ TV appearance after surviving drone attack

Hours after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Iraq’s prime minister led a meeting of his top security commanders and appeared on television wearing what seemed to be a bandage on his left arm.Troops and patrols were deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after a drone strike on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence, which security officials said wounded six guards who were stationed outside the building.No group has yet claimed the attack, which exacerbates tensions sparked by Iran-backed militias’ claims of fraud during last month’s parliamentary elections, which were praised by the United Nations as “technically sound”. The militias have been leading protests...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS DFW

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Iraqi Prime Minister’s residence targeted by drone strike, military says

BAGHDAD — A drone targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early Sunday, the army said, signaling a major escalation as Iran-linked groups contest the results of last month’s elections. “I am fine,” Kadhimi posted in a message to Twitter, thanking God and calling for restraint....
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

Senior Taliban military commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack: Report

A senior Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the 19 dead in an attack that took place on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP. The commander was killed after his men responded to the attack, the responsibility for which has been claimed by the Islamic State, officials further told AFP.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Turkmenistan FM arrives in Kabul for talks with top Taliban leaders

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 30 (ANI): Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and a delegation accompanying him arrived in Kabul on Saturday morning for talks with officials of the Islamic Emirate on a number of topics. Meredov was welcomed by the acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Kabul international airport,...
POLITICS
ABC Action News

Explosion causes casualties at gate of Kabul hospital, Taliban says

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban official says an explosion has gone off in front of a military hospital in Kabul, causing casualties. A spokesperson for the Taliban-run Interior Ministry wrote in a tweet that Tuesday's blast went off at one of the gates to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iraqi PM escapes 'assassination attempt' drone blast

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from an "assassination attempt" in which an explosives-packed drone hit his Baghdad residence early Sunday, a new escalation in the country's post-election turmoil. US President Joe Biden condemned the "terrorist attack" and said he was "relieved" Kadhemi was not injured, while Iraqi President Barham Saleh said it was an attempted "coup against the constitutional system". The attack has not been claimed by any group. Kadhemi, 54, and in power since May 2020, appealed for "calm and restraint" before chairing a meeting at his office in the high-security Baghdad Green Zone, where the overnight attack took place.
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
Middle East
hngn.com

Senior Taliban Commander Among Killed in Kabul Hospital Attack; Incident Undermines New Regime's Security Pledges

Many Afghans still dread an unseen enemy: the Islamic State, six months after the Taliban regained control of Kabul and pledged to restore peace in Afghanistan. The terrorist group's local chapter uses the same methods that the Taliban employed to destabilize the now-deposed US-backed government, including attacks targeting symbolic targets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Health facilities should not be targeted: UN after deadly Kabul hospital attack

New York [US], November 3 (ANI): A deadly attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital is a reminder that health facilities should never be a target and that all civilians must be protected, the UN's Deputy Spokesperson said on Tuesday. Farhan Haq was briefing journalists in New York,...
WORLD
Sun-Journal

Blasts, clashes at military hospital in Kabul kill 20 people

KABUL, Afghanistan — Two suicide blasts and gunfire erupted Tuesday at the main military hospital in the Afghan capital, in an attack that killed at least 20 people and injured dozens more, according to witnesses, a doctor and a Taliban official. Official Taliban statements put the death toll much lower....
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Taliban Investigate Killings of 4 Women, Including Rights Activist

ISLAMABAD - Taliban authorities have confirmed the arrest of two men for their suspected role in the killings of four women, including a rights activist, whose bodies were found in a house last week in northern Afghanistan. An interior ministry spokesman in Kabul Saturday said the detainees had confessed in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Online Afghan humour: Laughter as resistance against Taliban

When a Taliban militant meets Afghan pop star Ayrana Sayeed, he tries to charm her. "If you marry me, I will have a beard and a moustache and tanks. And I will build you a nightclub!" The scene, completely unimaginable in real life with the singer now based in exile after fleeing in the wake of the Taliban's takeover, is part of a satirical YouTube animation series that has captivated Afghans in recent weeks. It shows Sayeed appearing to the militant in his dreams. But then the man, sleeping with his Kalashnikov slung around his shoulder, wakes up to reality to find he is in fact hugging a bearded fellow militant.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
