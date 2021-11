Art is often dynamic, fluid, and interpretive – but it’s not very often that it literally has the ability move, shift, and change before our very eyes. The new “Gallery COMMON” in the Harajuku district of Tokyo will be able to do just that, thanks to the ingenious imagination of Fukoka-based architects CASE-REAL. Known for their transformative minimalist designs that often bear undertones of cleverness, slyness, and even subliminal messaging (see their Aesop store design in Shinjuku), the architects/chameleons have once again subverted expectations with their design concept for this new Tokyo exhibition space.

DESIGN ・ 11 DAYS AGO