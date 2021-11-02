CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cooler today with some scattered PM showers

By Chelsea Priest
ABC6.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost waking up in the 30s this morning, a significant drop from yesterday morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds to start the day but more clouds expected this afternoon. A cold front approaches the area bringing some scattered showers through the late afternoon and...

www.abc6.com

KTVZ

Rain and strong wind coming Monday night

The winter weather advisory for the Eastern Slopes of the Cascades is still in effect until Monday at 4 a.m., but it appears most of this current system has fizzled out. Monday is looking like it will start out fairly clear, with temperatures making it a bit warmer than Sunday -- highs in some spots reaching 50 degrees, while other places only make it to the high 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX2now.com

Forecast: Rain and colder temperatures move in later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – High pressure will give us another sunny and warm day with highs in the low 70s. No precipitation is expected with temperatures above normal through midweek. The rain moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday and temperatures should be colder on Friday and into the weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Daylight Saving Time
KAAL-TV

Rain is not the only precipitation coming

With temperatures winding down as we progress through the middle of Fall, we will be getting snow at some point. Late Thursday night and into the first half of Friday looks to be that first major snow chance since the first few months of the year. Exact snowfall totals are tough to tell at this time, but it will be essential to give yourself extra time out on the roads due to drivers not being back into the hang of driving when snow is on the ground.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Warmest weather of the week expected to come tomorrow

Temperatures today returned to the 60s as we warmed up quickly under a sunny sky. In fact, today we experienced 99.8% sunshine, just 0.2% cloud cover! This actually marks the third consecutive day that cloud cover has been 0.2% or less. Southerly wind was light, but also assisted in the amount of warming we did from a low in the low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
klcc.org

Forecasters say Oregon could see a cool, wet winter

Forecasters say Oregon could be in store for a cooler and wetter than normal winter. The Portland office of the National Weather Service held a briefing Friday on the winter weather outlook for emergency management officials of three coastal counties. The upshot: Oregon is expected to feel the effects of a "La Niña" weather pattern this winter.
OREGON STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Scattered Showers Monday, Mostly Cloudy

Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day, especially for southwestern and central WY. Snow levels remain around 6500 to 7000 ft and any accumulations will be minimal for lower elevations. Afternoon temperatures will be near seasonal averages. Today’s highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s for...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Sunshine and warmer temperatures to start the work week

A seasonable morning across the area with highs today ending up around 60° for most. Plenty of sunshine today and sunshine will continue for Tuesday. It will be even warmer tomorrow with lows still around 40° and afternoon highs into the mid 60s. A few more clouds on Wednesday with...
ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

Warm, humid, breezy for much of week

We'll have warm, humid and breezy conditions for much of the week with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s through Thursday. Then on Thursday evening and early Friday, our next cold front will move through, bringing cooler and drier air back to South Texas.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Winter weather preparedness week, day 1: Precip. types and warnings

INDIANAPOLIS – This week is winter weather preparedness week in central Indiana. Every day will feature a different topic to get you ready for the upcoming winter season. Day 1’s topic is the different precipitation types and the different watches and warnings that may be issued during the winter season. Precipitation Types Whether it is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. It wasn’t as cool as Sunday morning when we woke up with lows in the upper 50s, but it still feels nice and more like Fall. We’ll enjoy another stunning day with dry conditions, low humidity, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Due to the King Tides, some minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. (CBS4) Monday night lows fall to the low to mid-60s. On Tuesday, highs will creep up by a few degrees and we’ll be close to 80 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the potential for spotty showers and some storms ahead of our next cold front set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and then Sunday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL

