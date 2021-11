The weather is about to get wet and windy again. The second atmospheric river event of the rainy season is set to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon into early Tuesday, delivering a drenching of rain and kicking up winds. This upcoming system is expected to be weak to moderate in strength, and much less severe than the strong moisture-rich storm that swept the area on Oct. 24, the National Weather Service said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO