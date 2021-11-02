Chiefs still stuck in a funk, but at least they rallied to barely beat the Giants

(Line: -9.5, O/U: 52) Among the relevant trends here, the Giants are 27-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$270 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, New York posted mixed ATS marks when playing on the road (20-7, $1230) and facing teams with a losing record (16-8-1, $720) ... but also 3-10 versus AFC competition (minus-$800). The ATS numbers for 2021 are somewhat bland, with the Giants owning a 3-4 overall record (minus-$140), 2-1 mark on the road ($90), and 3-3 as the betting underdog (minus-$30). Citing other notable trends, New York has a 7-1 ATS record from its last eight games of traveling more than 700 miles ($590). As an inverse, the Giants are 1-7 ATS against the AFC West, when tracking New York's last eight games of averaging more than 225 yards passing for a season (minus-$670). After seven weeks of play, the Giants offense ranks 13th overall in passing offense (260.6 yards per week), 19th in total offense (352.3 yards per game), 25th in scoring offense (averaging 19.9 points), and 26th in rushing offense (91.7 yards per game). Note: The Giants have three primary playmakers—Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney—who are questionable with injuries.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO