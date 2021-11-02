CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscar winner Chloe Zhao hopes Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ reflects the real world

By PETER SBLENDORIO
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

By bringing “Eternals” to life, director Chloé Zhao hopes to show superheroes come from all different backgrounds. The much-anticipated Marvel movie centers on a diverse team of immortal warriors who have secretly protected Earth for 7,000 years. “We’re telling a story about people that had been with us since...

www.miamiherald.com

ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Salma Hayek for Keeping Her Eternals Role a Secret

Eternals is hitting theaters in November, and it will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many big stars. One such actor is Salma Hayek, who is known for Frida, Desperado, Dogma, and much more. She also recently starred in The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with two other Marvel stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Hayek revealed Jackson figured out her Marvel secret.
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
ComicBook

Eternals: Chloe Zhao Reveals Her Initial MCU Expectations

Being a part of a Marvel film can be a daunting thing. The wildly popular franchise has brought in billions at the box office and propelled many actors and filmmakers to new levels of success and fame. And while director Chloe Zhao has an Academy Award under her belt for her work, making a Marvel movie is its own experience, but according to Zhao, her expectations for working with Marvel Studios ended up lining up nicely with her actual experience. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zhao said that she felt supported and protected by the people she worked with making Eternals and it let her really "play" with her work.
ComicBook

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Reveals She Had to Cut Two Marvel Characters From the Film

Not only is the upcoming Eternals going to change how we look at the on-screen history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to this point, but it will also mark the biggest debuting roster of heroes in the franchise's history. 10 brand new heroes are coming to the MCU with the arrival of Eternals this weekend, not to mention the arrival of Dane Whitman, who could be taking up the mantle of Black Knight in the future. Even without Dane becoming a hero in this movie, 10 super-powered beings in one film is a lot, but there was actually a version of the script that had even more.
NME

‘Eternals’ becomes lowest scoring Marvel film on Rotten Tomatoes ever

Eternals has set an undesirable record as the worst-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is based on the Marvel comics of the same name, focusing on the immortal alien race called the Eternals who have come out of hiding in order to save Earth from the Deviants.
GeekTyrant

New "Visionary" Featurette For Marvel's ETERNALS Highlights Chloé Zhao’s Epic Vision

Another featurette has dropped for Marvel’s Eternals. It’s titled “Visionary” and it highlights director Chloé Zhao’s epic vision for the film. The video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the film’s production along with some new footage. The featurette also includes commentary and insight from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Zhao,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Oscar Winner#The Eternals#The Daily News#Celestials
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Soaring to $69.5 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel’s “Eternals” will easily top the domestic box office this weekend. The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings from 4,090 screens, on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million. Should that estimate hold, “Eternals” will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million), Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and reigning champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million). However, “Eternals” is coming in a bit shy of earlier industry projections, which had...
awardswatch.com

‘Eternals’ review: Chloé Zhao takes the reins and creates one of Marvel’s best films yet [Grade: B+]

Since its emergence as a powerhouse populist franchise that delivers box office behemoth after behemoth, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has prided itself on a static formula that has been the source of its audience-friendly success, as well as its critical detractors. With every studio release overseen by producer Kevin Feige, this formula, for better and for worse, has become synonymous with his output in a way that has resulted in creative voices like Edgar Wright and Scott Derrickson leaving projects over creative differences.
vitalthrills.com

Eternals Review: The Chloé Zhao-Directed Marvel Studios Film

With one or two really, really well-known exceptions, it’s become the kiss of death for a fantasy sci-fi epic to open with a scroll of exposition. Not because it presages filmmaker’s concerns that audiences won’t understand enough of the nuances of the backstory to properly engage with the prime narrative.
punchdrunkcritics.com

Chloe Zhao Reveals Early Version Of ‘Eternals’ Had Two More Heroes

There are always stories about superhero films that in earlier versions of the script had heroes that ended up on the cutting room floor. Shit, Zack Snyder teased fans for two years with characters he had to cut. Well, it turns out that Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, which introduces ten brand new heroes to the MCU, could have had twelve.
theplaylist.net

Chloe Zhao Says ‘Eternals’ Script Originally Had 12 Characters In The Team

Marvel Studios films have never shied away from having large ensemble casts. However, what makes the cast of “Eternals” so interesting is that the 10 members of the superhero team are all new to the MCU. So, it’s a bit of a herculean feat for filmmaker Chloe Zhao to attempt to introduce 10 brand-new characters (plus Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman) all within the 157-minute run-time. And believe it or not, originally she was going to have to do it with more characters.
imdb.com

Eternals 2: Chloe Zhao Is Ready To Direct A Sequel

Director Chloé Zhao's massive Marvel superhero blockbuster, "Eternals," hasn't even hit theaters yet, but she's already up for the idea of shooting a sequel. The Oscar-winning "Nomadland" director seems game for just about anything, really, even a "Star Wars" flick (more on that below). Just imagine the scenes she could shoot at dusk on planets with multiple suns...
flickeringmyth.com

Eternals director Chloe Zhao discusses the Marvel movie’s Superman reference

Okay, so it’s not quite Avengers vs. Justice League, but if you’ve been paying attention to the marketing for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, you may be aware that the film includes the MCU’s first direct reference to the Distinguished Competition. A recent promo for the film features a scene where Phastos’...
Deadline

Despite Global Box Office Glory & $71M Domestic Debut, Why ‘Eternals’ Is A Wake-Up Call For MCU; Sizing Up ‘Red Notice’ Box Office

Sunday AM: Disney was able to keep Eternals intact throughout the weekend hitting a $71M opening amid mediocre audience exits, and the worst reviews of all-time for an MCU title. But know that when this film first landed on tracking four weeks ago, many had it in the $80M-$85M three-day range. Of those attending in the U.S., 46% told Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak that they went to Eternals because it’s part of a franchise they love, while 44% said the genre/type of movie, 32% the storyline and 28% because of the ensemble cast. All in worldwide, Eternals counts $161.7M. That’s the 2nd best opening for a...
Miami Herald

Review: Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ is a different kind of superhero movie, and it lingers long after you leave the theater

So, what happens when you hand a massive Marvel Comics Universe movie to a brilliant maker of small-scale, meditative independent movies? Something different, it turns out — not always in a good way, but definitely something fresh, and maybe that's what the MCU needs right now. Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" has its flaws; in a nutshell, it's too long (very few movies, superhero or otherwise, can justify breaking the 2.5-hour mark), it's got some pretty slow spots midfilm and it's desperately in need of a bit more wit. Maybe it's hard to have much of a sense of fun when you've been around for thousands of years, as this movie's main characters have. But what it does have is a palpable, artful mood; this is a movie full of superheroes who spend time thinking and feeling, and of special effects that aren't just zippy but often delicately elegant. If that's not a phrase you've heard applied to a comic-book movie before ... well, like I said, this one's a little different.
Vanity Fair

There’s No Life in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals

I usually don’t complain about long movie runtimes. I like it when filmmakers demand sustained attention, butts cramping up in seats—it’s refreshingly confident. Moviegoers, especially those of us who frequent the theater, are there to be hypnotized, trapped in a room and made to turn off our phones, and then re-emerge into the world at an entirely different time of day. But in order for that to happen, the movie has to be surprising, stirring, or flat-out-crazy; I haven’t forsaken fresh air and social media just to dutifully follow a plot.
