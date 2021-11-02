Oscar winner Chloe Zhao hopes Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ reflects the real world

So, what happens when you hand a massive Marvel Comics Universe movie to a brilliant maker of small-scale, meditative independent movies? Something different, it turns out — not always in a good way, but definitely something fresh, and maybe that's what the MCU needs right now. Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" has its flaws; in a nutshell, it's too long (very few movies, superhero or otherwise, can justify breaking the 2.5-hour mark), it's got some pretty slow spots midfilm and it's desperately in need of a bit more wit. Maybe it's hard to have much of a sense of fun when you've been around for thousands of years, as this movie's main characters have. But what it does have is a palpable, artful mood; this is a movie full of superheroes who spend time thinking and feeling, and of special effects that aren't just zippy but often delicately elegant. If that's not a phrase you've heard applied to a comic-book movie before ... well, like I said, this one's a little different.

