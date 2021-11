There are brand new pickleball courts available at South Beach Park! They are located just east of the Community Center. The South Beach pickleball courts and tennis court now offer online reservations! This reservation system will allow you to view the schedule for the courts and book a court online up to one week in advance. Reservations can be no longer than two hours in length and must be made more than one hour in advance. The court will remain first come, first serve if it is available, however, reservations will take priority. Permits for your reservation time are available in the Parks and Recreation office upon request.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO