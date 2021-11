An own goal from Tomas Soucek cost David Moyes victory in his 1,000th match as a manager as West Ham were held to a 2-2 draw by Genk.Said Benrahma had scored twice as West Ham came from behind to lead 2-1 in their Europa League clash in Belgium.But the luckless substitute Soucek inadvertently headed a late cross inside the near post to leave the Hammers with just a point.Nevertheless, Moyes will be satisfied to see his side, who were below par in the first half, still well clear at the top of Group H following three wins and a...

UEFA ・ 4 DAYS AGO