Here are the races to watch in metro Detroit for the 2021 election

Tuesday is election day in Michigan, and voters will be casting ballots in a variety of races.

In the city of Detroit, there's the big race for mayor, as well as seats on city council, the city clerk and the board of police commissioners.

The race most Detroiters will be watching the closest is the race for mayor. Mike Duggan, the current mayor, swept the primary, and is hoping Detroiters will give him a third term in office.

He's facing off against attorney Anthony Adams, who is no stranger to city government. He served under Detroit's first Black mayor, Coleman Young, and later served as a deputy mayor under Kwame Kilpatrick.

In Pontiac, the current mayor Deirdre Waterman didn't get enough write-in votes to land on the ballot after campaign finance issues dropper her from the primary.

Former House Minority Leader Tim Greimel is taking on Alexandria Riley, the city's former chief development officer.

Another mayoral race to watch is in Dearborn, where Abdullah Hammoud hopes to become the first Arab-American elected to the position. The 31-year-old is taking on Gary Woronchak, who was second to Abdullah in the primary. He's touted his experience, working both in state and county government.

Finally, Detroiters should keep an eye out for Proposal R. If approved by the city's voters, it would create a task force to explore the idea of reparations for Detroit's Black community.

That task force would look into ways to make amends for historic and systematic discrimination, like through housing or economic development programs.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

